Ashes 2023: Schedule, Squads, Stadiums and Venues, Match Time

Ashes 2023: The Ashes is a long-standing rivalry between two cricket giants; India and Australia. The two teams will again lock horns in The Ashes 2023, on June 16, 2023, as the fierce rivals will be competing for the coveted Urn. England will be looking forward to regaining Urn after 6 years at home, having lost it to Australia in 2017-18. The series will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship Championship fixtures.

The upcoming Ashes series is set to be a momentous occasion, as it will be the 73rd instalment of this historic cricket rivalry. What makes it even more special is that it will be the 37th time the series will be held in England.

Ashes 2023 Schedule

There is an interesting twist to the Ashes 2023. For the first time in the illustrious 139-year history of the Ashes, there will be no Test matches played in August during an Ashes series hosted by England. The series was shifted a little ahead of its due time due to The Hundred tournament scheduled in August.

Here is the full schedule of Ashes 2023:

1st test Friday Friday, June16-Tuesday, June 20 2nd test Wednesday, June 28-Sunday, July 2 2nd test Thursday, July 6-Monday, July 10 3rd test Wednesday, July 19-Sunday, July 23 4th test Thursday, July 27-Monday, July 31

Ashes 2023 Squads

Moeen Ali came out of retirement to fulfil the spinner woes for England as they suffered an early blow due to the absence of Jack Leach. Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back and has been ruled out of future games until further notice.

Here are the squads of England and Australia:

England Australia Ben Stokes (c) Ollie Pope (VC) Moeen Ali James Anderson Jonny Bairstow (wk) Stuart Broad Harry Brook Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Dan Lawrence Jack Leach Matthew Potts Ollie Robinson Joe Root Josh Tongue Chris Woakes Mark Wood Pat Cummins (c) Steve Smith (VC) Scott Boland Alex Carey (wk) Cameron Green Marcus Harris Josh Hazlewood Travis Head Josh Inglis (wk) Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Nathan Lyon Mitchell Marsh Todd Murphy Jimmy Peirson (wk) Matt Renshaw Mitchell Starc David Warner

Ashes 2023 Stadiums and Venues

From the historic Oval to the iconic Lords and the grandeur of the Old Trafford to the timeless beauty of the Headingley, these stadiums have been witness to some of cricket's greatest moments.

Here is the full list of Ashes 2023 stadiums along with the venues and seating capacity:

Stadium Venue Capacity Edgbaston Cricket Ground Birmingham 25,000 Lord’s London 31,100 Headingly Cricket Ground Leeds 18,350 Old Trafford Manchester 26,000 The Kia Oval London 27,500

Ashes 2023 Match Time

The five Tests have been scheduled as daytime matches starting at 11 am BST. The duration of play is planned until 6 pm, with the possibility of extending until 6.30 pm to complete 90 overs, provided there are no interruptions. A 40-minute lunch break will take place at 1 pm, and a 20-minute tea break will occur at 3.40 pm.