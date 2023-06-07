Ashes 2023: Schedule, Squads, Stadiums and Venues, Match Time
Ashes 2023: The Ashes is a long-standing rivalry between two cricket giants; India and Australia. The two teams will again lock horns in The Ashes 2023, on June 16, 2023, as the fierce rivals will be competing for the coveted Urn. England will be looking forward to regaining Urn after 6 years at home, having lost it to Australia in 2017-18. The series will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship Championship fixtures.
The upcoming Ashes series is set to be a momentous occasion, as it will be the 73rd instalment of this historic cricket rivalry. What makes it even more special is that it will be the 37th time the series will be held in England.
Ashes 2023 Schedule
There is an interesting twist to the Ashes 2023. For the first time in the illustrious 139-year history of the Ashes, there will be no Test matches played in August during an Ashes series hosted by England. The series was shifted a little ahead of its due time due to The Hundred tournament scheduled in August.
Here is the full schedule of Ashes 2023:
|
1st test Friday
|
Friday, June16-Tuesday, June 20
|
2nd test
|
Wednesday, June 28-Sunday, July 2
|
2nd test
|
Thursday, July 6-Monday, July 10
|
3rd test
|
Wednesday, July 19-Sunday, July 23
|
4th test
|
Thursday, July 27-Monday, July 31
Ashes 2023 Squads
Moeen Ali came out of retirement to fulfil the spinner woes for England as they suffered an early blow due to the absence of Jack Leach. Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back and has been ruled out of future games until further notice.
Here are the squads of England and Australia:
|
England
|
Australia
|
Ben Stokes (c)
Ollie Pope (VC)
Moeen Ali
James Anderson
Jonny Bairstow (wk)
Stuart Broad
Harry Brook
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Dan Lawrence
Jack Leach
Matthew Potts
Ollie Robinson
Joe Root
Josh Tongue
Chris Woakes
Mark Wood
|
Pat Cummins (c)
Steve Smith (VC)
Scott Boland
Alex Carey (wk)
Cameron Green
Marcus Harris
Josh Hazlewood
Travis Head
Josh Inglis (wk)
Usman Khawaja
Marnus Labuschagne
Nathan Lyon
Mitchell Marsh
Todd Murphy
Jimmy Peirson (wk)
Matt Renshaw
Mitchell Starc
David Warner
Ashes 2023 Stadiums and Venues
From the historic Oval to the iconic Lords and the grandeur of the Old Trafford to the timeless beauty of the Headingley, these stadiums have been witness to some of cricket's greatest moments.
Here is the full list of Ashes 2023 stadiums along with the venues and seating capacity:
|
Stadium
|
Venue
|
Capacity
|
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
|
Birmingham
|
25,000
|
Lord’s
|
London
|
31,100
|
Headingly Cricket Ground
|
Leeds
|
18,350
|
Old Trafford
|
Manchester
|
26,000
|
The Kia Oval
|
London
|
27,500
Ashes 2023 Match Time
The five Tests have been scheduled as daytime matches starting at 11 am BST. The duration of play is planned until 6 pm, with the possibility of extending until 6.30 pm to complete 90 overs, provided there are no interruptions. A 40-minute lunch break will take place at 1 pm, and a 20-minute tea break will occur at 3.40 pm.