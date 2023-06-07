Breaking

Ashes 2023: Schedule, Squads, Stadiums and Venues, Match Time

The Ashes is a long standing rivalry between two cricket giants; India and Australia. The two teams will again lock horns in The Ashes 2023, on June 16, 2023 as the fierce rivals will be competing for the coveted Urn.
Ashes 2023: Schedule, Squads, Stadiums and Venues, Match Time
Ashes 2023: Schedule, Squads, Stadiums and Venues, Match Time

Ashes 2023: The Ashes is a long-standing rivalry between two cricket giants; India and Australia. The two teams will again lock horns in The Ashes 2023, on June 16, 2023, as the fierce rivals will be competing for the coveted Urn.  England will be looking forward to regaining Urn after 6 years at home, having lost it to Australia in 2017-18. The series will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship Championship fixtures.

The upcoming Ashes series is set to be a momentous occasion, as it will be the 73rd instalment of this historic cricket rivalry. What makes it even more special is that it will be the 37th time the series will be held in England.

Ashes 2023 Schedule

There is an interesting twist to the Ashes 2023. For the first time in the illustrious 139-year history of the Ashes, there will be no Test matches played in August during an Ashes series hosted by England. The series was shifted a little ahead of its due time due to The Hundred tournament scheduled in August.

Ashes 2023 Squads

Here is the full schedule of Ashes 2023:

1st test Friday

Friday, June16-Tuesday, June 20

2nd test

 

Wednesday, June 28-Sunday, July 2

2nd test

Thursday, July 6-Monday, July 10

3rd test

Wednesday, July 19-Sunday, July 23

4th test

Thursday, July 27-Monday, July 31

Ashes 2023 Squads

Moeen Ali came out of retirement to fulfil the spinner woes for England as they suffered an early blow due to the absence of Jack Leach. Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back and has been ruled out of future games until further notice.

Here are the squads of England and Australia:

England

Australia

Ben Stokes (c)

Ollie Pope (VC)

Moeen Ali

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Pat Cummins (c)

Steve Smith (VC)

Scott Boland 

Alex Carey (wk)

Cameron Green 

Marcus Harris 

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis (wk)

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Marsh

Todd Murphy

Jimmy Peirson (wk)

Matt Renshaw

Mitchell Starc

David Warner

Ashes 2023 Stadiums and Venues

From the historic Oval to the iconic Lords and the grandeur of the Old Trafford to the timeless beauty of the Headingley, these stadiums have been witness to some of cricket's greatest moments.

Ashes 2023 Stadiums

Here is the full list of Ashes 2023 stadiums along with the venues and seating capacity:

Stadium

Venue

Capacity

Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Birmingham

25,000

Lord’s

London

31,100

Headingly Cricket Ground

Leeds

18,350

Old Trafford

Manchester

26,000

The Kia Oval

London

27,500

Ashes 2023 Match Time

The five Tests have been scheduled as daytime matches starting at 11 am BST. The duration of play is planned until 6 pm, with the possibility of extending until 6.30 pm to complete 90 overs, provided there are no interruptions. A 40-minute lunch break will take place at 1 pm, and a 20-minute tea break will occur at 3.40 pm.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next