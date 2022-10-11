Attention, People! This Brain Teaser Is Impossible To Solve In 8 Seconds.

Brain Teaser: Want a way out of your monotonous lives? If your answer is yes, then we have an exciting surprise for you.

A brain teaser is a puzzle or riddle that requires some thought and problem-solving. The goal is to figure out the answer without using brute-force methods. You might think of brain teasers as tiring and something that requires a lot of work, however, that is not the case. Yes, they require you to implement lateral thinking in order to solve them.

However, they are everything but exhausting—quite the contrary.

Yes, you read it right. Scientific studies have shown that brain teasers are quite refreshing actually. They’re great for improving cognitive skills, especially those related to logic and reasoning. In addition, they can improve memory retention, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

This Brain Teaser Is Impossible To Solve In 8 Seconds.

Are you a keen observer? Someone with critical thinking abilities?

If your answer is yes, then we have a challenging brain teaser for you to solve.

We know that no one can solve this brain teaser in 8 seconds or less. Can you?

Yes?

Great! We knew you liked challenges.

Well then, let’s get into it.

Look at the image below. Here you see a few geometrical shapes in different sizes and colours.

Source: Bright Side

In this geometrical brain teaser, you have to try and find the odd one out.

Are you ready?

If this is looking hard, then we are going to make it harder.

You have to find the odd one out in 8 seconds or less.

So, bring out your magnifying glass, set your timer, and begin.

You have to find the correct answer.

Consider this as an impromptu test of your logical thinking. However, we won't judge if you fail to get the right answer.

All the best!

You don’t have much time to guess the answer.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you solved it right because we will be revealing the answers now.

Brain Teasers Answer

The first one is the odd one out.

Surprising, right?

It looked pretty ordinary, like the other shapes.

However, you failed to notice one thing.

The square with the red boundary does not have any individual trait.

Take note of these:

The second has a spherical form that is distinct from all other shapes.

The blue border surrounding the third form is missing.

The fifth form is significantly smaller and the fourth shape has a different hue.

The first shape is the one that is the only one that is not unusual, thus it is the answer.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also try | Brain Teaser: Only 5% of people were able to spot the odd fork within the cutlery, Take the challenge!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room within 11 secs?

Only 11% Percent Can Find The Robber In This Brain Teaser