Who doesn’t love brain teasers?

They are a great way to increase mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle or you can also say brain riddles that have the capability to keep you entertained and refresh your mind as well. Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

So, here we are with a challenging brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and provide an escape from your monotonous lives.

You can take your time.

So, are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Only 11% Percent Can Find The Robber In This Brain Teaser

A tourist arrives in your city. When he passes by a shady alley, a man robs him in broad daylight by pointing a gun at his head.

The tourist hands over his valuables to the robber and the robber flees.

Source: Bright Side

The tourist then goes to the police station and files an FIR for the robbery. The police officer asks him about the robber’s appearance. The tourist says, “He had a moustache, blue pants and-”

The officer interrupts him in the middle, saying that the city has security cameras everywhere. He then shows a photo to the tourist, asking to identify the robber.

All of the convicts look almost the same and are even dressed in similar clothes. The tourist is confused now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

Can you help the poor tourist in identifying the man who robbed him?

Is it Lou, Lo, La, Lee, or Liu?

We knew you were a generous person, always ready to help those in need.

Well, then let’s put your detective skills to the test.

Also, we have a challenge for you.

Try to find the robber in 11 seconds or less.

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answer, here’s a fact linking brain teasers to our health.

Our daily routines can quickly become monotonous. In the end, all we do is work, eat, sleep, and repeat. The cycle keeps on continuing and more than often we forget that we are living and breathing humans, not machines.

According to scientists, this monotony can negatively affect our brains and has an adverse effect on our physical and mental health, which eventually leads to burnout.

Therefore, it becomes crucial to breaking up that monotony. We need breaks at regular intervals or else our health could be jeopardized.

Brain teasers are an excellent method to break up the monotony. Studies show that solving brain teasers can improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers can also refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break.

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1!

Have you solved the brain teaser?

We hope you have because we are going to reveal the answers now.

Brain Teaser Answer:

The man who robbed the poor tourist is Liu.

How, you ask?

Let’s see.

Look at the first convict Lou. His hat is decorated with zigzag stripes, however, the robber was wearing a hat with straight stripes.

Lo has a hook as his left hand.

La’s moustache is downturned, unlike the robber's.

Lee’s hand is bandaged, most probably broken. So, he could not be the robber.

Hence, the man who is the most identical to the robber is Liu. His hat, moustache, and hand are similar to the robber's.

We hope that you had fun with this brain teaser.

Also Try: Brain Teaser: Can you spot the broken clock in the collection within 7 seconds?

Brain Teaser: Any Anthophile here! Can you find the odd one out in this bunch of fresh flowers citing a reason?

You Are Smarter Than The Rest If You Can Guess All The 7 Countries In This Brain Teaser