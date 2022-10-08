Who doesn’t love brain teasers?

They are a great way to increase mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills. They maintain memory strength, freshen your mind, and also keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle or you can also say brain riddles that have the capability to keep you entertained and refresh your mind as well. Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

So, here we are with a challenging brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and provide an escape from your monotonous lives.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

You Are Smarter Than The Rest If You Can Guess All The 7 Countries In This Brain Teaser

In this brain teaser, there are visual clues presented to you. You have to guess the country’s name using these clues.

For instance, look at this clue: Cube + A =?

Can you guess the country’s name?

You must be thinking yes, obviously, who cannot guess this country’s name?

Well, this one was pretty easy to figure out. The above clue is for Cuba, an island country in North America.

We assure you, the others won’t be so easy.

Let’s begin. Good luck!

Can you Guess The Names Of All 7 Countries?

Country #1

Country #2

Country #3

Country #4

Country #5

Country #6

Country #7

While you brainstorm the answer, here’s a fact linking brain teasers to our health.

Our daily routines can quickly become monotonous. In the end, all we do is work, eat, sleep, and repeat. The cycle keeps on continuing and more than often we forget that we are living and breathing humans, not machines.

According to scientists, this monotony can negatively affect our brain, and has an adverse effect on our physical and mental health, which eventually leads to burnout.

Therefore, it becomes crucial to break up that monotony. We need breaks at regular intervals or else our health could be jeopardized.

Brain teasers are an excellent method to break up the monotony. Studies show that solving brain teasers can improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers can also refresh your mind and give you a much desired break. And this one will refresh your geography. What a win-win situation, right!

By this point, we hope you have correctly identified each of the seven countries, since we are about to reveal the answers.

Brain Teaser Answers:

The answers to this brain teaser are:

The first country is TURKEY, clearly indicated by the image of a turkey (bird). FR+ANTS= France. Simple, right? JAM-M+PAN= JAPAN. Easy peasy. MALL+TACO-CO= MALTA. Many of you might have never heard of Malta, but it is a real country situated in the Central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African Coast. The two pictures represent ICE and LAND, which when combined together spells out the name of the Nordic island nation, ICELAND. FEET-T+JEEP-P= FEEJEE= FIJI (an island nation in the South Pacific). PEAR+BOO-B= PEAROO= PERU (a country in South America).

We hope that you liked this entertaining and educating brain teaser.

