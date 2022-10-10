Brain Teaser: Can you spot the broken clock in the collection within 7 seconds?

Get over all your Monday Blues with this amazing set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the odd one out in this collection of clocks. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you spot the odd one out in this collection of clocks?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the odd flower between the bunch. Though the answer is just in front of you, the conventional mindset is creating an illusion.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the broken clock in the collection. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of similar hues and images on a neutral background.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 7 rows and 9 columns, which means there are a total of 63 clocks out of which one is broken. Now just have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns to find the broken clock in the image.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd one out. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s the answer. Scroll down to the 6th row and 7th column of the image and you will find the broken clock here. As it is the only clock with no hands in comparison to others.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd one.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.