Brain Teaser: Any Anthophile here! Can you find the odd one out in this bunch of fresh flowers citing a reason?

Double the fun of your Sunday with this Kaleidoscopic set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the odd one out in this fresh bunch of flowers. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you spot the odd one out from the bunch of flowers?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the odd flower between the bunch. Though the answer is just in front of you, the conventional mindset is creating an illusion.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the odd flower in between the fresh bunch. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of similar flowers and colours.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The flowers in the image are divided non-uniformly. Divide the image with imaginary lines. And now you can have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns to find the odd letter in the image.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd one out. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s the answer. So, if we count, there are 50 flowers in total. And there are fully bloomed roses, sunflowers, daisies, and more. Now scroll down to the bottom of the image and you will find a bud that in comparison to other flowers is different and odd.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd one.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.