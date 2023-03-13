Oscar History: Best directors who won Oscar Awards, Complete List Here

Best directors who won Oscar Awards: Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars are the awards that are annually presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, located in Beverly Hills, California, US, to recognize achievement in the film industry. Apart from granting international recognition and prestige, an Academy Award can play a crucial role in the winners' success.

When the academy was founded in 1927, the awards committee was one of the several that the new organization had formed. The idea of presenting awards was considered but not effectively pursued until May 1928 the academy approved the committee’s suggestions to present Academy Awards of Merit in 12 categories; most outstanding production, most unique production, achievement by an actor, by an actress, cinematography, dramatic directing, comedy directing, art directing, engineering effects, original story writing, adaptation writing, and title writing.

Over the years, many talented directors have won Oscar Awards for their movies. The complete list of those directors is given below;

Year of Award Best Director* Winners Film Honored 1927-28 Frank Borzage Lewis Milestone Seventh Heaven Two Arabian Knights 1928-29 Frank Lloyd The Divine Lady 1929-30 Lewis Milestone All Quiet on the Western Front 1930-31 Norman Taurog Skippy 1931-32 Frank Borzage Bad Girl 1932-33 Frank Lloyd Cavalcade 1934 Frank Capra It Happened One Night 1935 John Ford The Informer 1936 Frank Capra Mr. Deeds Goes to the Town 1937 Leo McCarey The Awful Truth 1938 Frank Capra You Can't Take It With You 1939 Victor Fleming Gone With The Wind 1940 John Ford The Grapes of Wrath 1941 John Ford How Green Was My Valley 1942 William Wyler Mrs. Miniver 1943 Michael Curtiz Casablanca 1944 Leo McCarey Going My Way 1945 Billy Wilder The Lost Weekend 1946 William Wyler The Best Years of Our Lives 1947 Elia Kazan Gentleman's Agreement 1948 John Huston The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 1949 Joseph Mankiewicz A Letter to Three Wives 1950 Joseph Mankiewicz All About Eve 1951 George Stevens A Place in the Sun 1952 John Ford The Quiet Man 1953 Fred Zinnemann From Here to Eternity 1954 Elia Kazan On The Waterfront 1955 Delbert Mann Marty 1956 George Stevens Giant 1957 David Lean The Bridge On The River Kwai 1958 Vincente Minnelli Gigi 1959 William Wyler Ben-Hur 1960 Billy Wilder The Apartment 1961 Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise West Side Story 1962 David Lean Lawrence of Arabia 1963 Tony Richardson Tom Jones 1964 George Cukor My Fair Lady 1965 Robert Wise The Sound of Music 1966 Fred Zinnemann A Man for All Seasons 1967 Mike Nichols The Graduate 1968 Carol Reed Oliver! 1969 John Schlesinger Midnight Cowboy 1970 Franklin Schaffner Patton 1971 William Friedkin The French Connection 1972 Bob Fosse Cabaret 1973 George Roy Hill The Sting 1974 Francis Ford Coppola The Godfather, Part II 1975 Milos Forman One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest 1976 John Avildsen Rocky 1977 Woody Allen Annie Hall 1978 Michael Cimino The Deer Hunter 1979 Robert Benton Kramer vs. Kramer 1980 Robert Redford Ordinary People 1981 Warren Beatty Reds 1982 Richard Attenborough Gandhi 1983 James L. Brooks Terms of Endearment 1984 Milos Forman Amadeus 1985 Sydney Pollack Out of Africa 1986 Oliver Stone Platoon 1987 Bernardo Bertolucci The Last Emperor 1988 Barry Levinson Rain Man 1989 Oliver Stone Born on the Fourth of July 1990 Kevin Costner Dances With Wolves 1991 Jonathan Demme The Silence of the Lambs 1992 Clint Eastwood Unforgiven 1993 Steven Spielberg Schindler's List 1994 Robert Zemeckis Forrest Gump 1995 Mel Gibson Braveheart 1996 Anthony Minghella The English Patient 1997 James Cameron Titanic 1998 Steven Spielberg Saving Private Ryan 1999 Sam Mendes American Beauty 2000 Steven Soderbergh Traffic 2001 Ron Howard A Beautiful Mind 2002 Roman Polanski The Pianist 2003 Peter Jackson The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2004 Clint Eastwood Million Dollar Baby 2005 Ang Lee Brokeback Mountain 2006 Martin Scorsese The Departed 2007 Joel and Ethan Coen No Country for Old Men 2008 Danny Boyle Slumdog Millionaire 2009 Kathryn Bigelow The Hurt Locker 2010 Tom Hooper The King's Speech 2011 Michel Hazanavicius The Artist 2012 Ang Lee Life of Pi 2013 Alfonso Cuarón Gravity 2014 Alejandro González Iñárritu Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 2015 Alejandro González Iñárritu The Revenant 2016 Damien Chazelle La La Land 2017 Guillermo del Toro The Shape of Water 2018 Alfonso Cuarón Roma 2019 Bong Joon Ho Parasite 2020 Chloe Zhao Nomadland 2021 Jane Campion The Power of the Dog







