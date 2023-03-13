Oscar History: Best directors who won Oscar Awards, Complete List Here
Best directors who won Oscar Awards: Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars are the awards that are annually presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, located in Beverly Hills, California, US, to recognize achievement in the film industry. Apart from granting international recognition and prestige, an Academy Award can play a crucial role in the winners' success.
When the academy was founded in 1927, the awards committee was one of the several that the new organization had formed. The idea of presenting awards was considered but not effectively pursued until May 1928 the academy approved the committee’s suggestions to present Academy Awards of Merit in 12 categories; most outstanding production, most unique production, achievement by an actor, by an actress, cinematography, dramatic directing, comedy directing, art directing, engineering effects, original story writing, adaptation writing, and title writing.
Over the years, many talented directors have won Oscar Awards for their movies. The complete list of those directors is given below;
|
Year of Award
|
Best Director*
Winners
|
Film Honored
|
1927-28
|
Frank Borzage
Lewis Milestone
|
Seventh Heaven
Two Arabian Knights
|
1928-29
|
Frank Lloyd
|
The Divine Lady
|
1929-30
|
Lewis Milestone
|
All Quiet on the Western Front
|
1930-31
|
Norman Taurog
|
Skippy
|
1931-32
|
Frank Borzage
|
Bad Girl
|
1932-33
|
Frank Lloyd
|
Cavalcade
|
1934
|
Frank Capra
|
It Happened One Night
|
1935
|
John Ford
|
The Informer
|
1936
|
Frank Capra
|
Mr. Deeds Goes to the Town
|
1937
|
Leo McCarey
|
The Awful Truth
|
1938
|
Frank Capra
|
You Can't Take It With You
|
1939
|
Victor Fleming
|
Gone With The Wind
|
1940
|
John Ford
|
The Grapes of Wrath
|
1941
|
John Ford
|
How Green Was My Valley
|
1942
|
William Wyler
|
Mrs. Miniver
|
1943
|
Michael Curtiz
|
Casablanca
|
1944
|
Leo McCarey
|
Going My Way
|
1945
|
Billy Wilder
|
The Lost Weekend
|
1946
|
William Wyler
|
The Best Years of Our Lives
|
1947
|
Elia Kazan
|
Gentleman's Agreement
|
1948
|
John Huston
|
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
|
1949
|
Joseph Mankiewicz
|
A Letter to Three Wives
|
1950
|
Joseph Mankiewicz
|
1951
|
George Stevens
|
A Place in the Sun
|
1952
|
John Ford
|
The Quiet Man
|
1953
|
Fred Zinnemann
|
From Here to Eternity
|
1954
|
Elia Kazan
|
On The Waterfront
|
1955
|
Delbert Mann
|
Marty
|
1956
|
George Stevens
|
Giant
|
1957
|
David Lean
|
The Bridge On The River Kwai
|
1958
|
Vincente Minnelli
|
Gigi
|
1959
|
William Wyler
|
Ben-Hur
|
1960
|
Billy Wilder
|
The Apartment
|
1961
|
Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise
|
West Side Story
|
1962
|
David Lean
|
Lawrence of Arabia
|
1963
|
Tony Richardson
|
Tom Jones
|
1964
|
George Cukor
|
My Fair Lady
|
1965
|
Robert Wise
|
The Sound of Music
|
1966
|
Fred Zinnemann
|
A Man for All Seasons
|
1967
|
Mike Nichols
|
The Graduate
|
1968
|
Carol Reed
|
Oliver!
|
1969
|
John Schlesinger
|
Midnight Cowboy
|
1970
|
Franklin Schaffner
|
Patton
|
1971
|
William Friedkin
|
The French Connection
|
1972
|
Bob Fosse
|
Cabaret
|
1973
|
George Roy Hill
|
The Sting
|
1974
|
Francis Ford Coppola
|
The Godfather, Part II
|
1975
|
Milos Forman
|
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
|
1976
|
John Avildsen
|
Rocky
|
1977
|
Woody Allen
|
Annie Hall
|
1978
|
Michael Cimino
|
The Deer Hunter
|
1979
|
Robert Benton
|
Kramer vs. Kramer
|
1980
|
Robert Redford
|
Ordinary People
|
1981
|
Warren Beatty
|
Reds
|
1982
|
Richard Attenborough
|
Gandhi
|
1983
|
James L. Brooks
|
Terms of Endearment
|
1984
|
Milos Forman
|
Amadeus
|
1985
|
Sydney Pollack
|
Out of Africa
|
1986
|
Oliver Stone
|
Platoon
|
1987
|
Bernardo Bertolucci
|
The Last Emperor
|
1988
|
Barry Levinson
|
Rain Man
|
1989
|
Oliver Stone
|
Born on the Fourth of July
|
1990
|
Kevin Costner
|
Dances With Wolves
|
1991
|
Jonathan Demme
|
The Silence of the Lambs
|
1992
|
Clint Eastwood
|
Unforgiven
|
1993
|
Steven Spielberg
|
Schindler's List
|
1994
|
Robert Zemeckis
|
Forrest Gump
|
1995
|
Mel Gibson
|
Braveheart
|
1996
|
Anthony Minghella
|
The English Patient
|
1997
|
James Cameron
|
Titanic
|
1998
|
Steven Spielberg
|
Saving Private Ryan
|
1999
|
Sam Mendes
|
American Beauty
|
2000
|
Steven Soderbergh
|
Traffic
|
2001
|
Ron Howard
|
A Beautiful Mind
|
2002
|
Roman Polanski
|
The Pianist
|
2003
|
Peter Jackson
|
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
|
2004
|
Clint Eastwood
|
Million Dollar Baby
|
2005
|
Ang Lee
|
Brokeback Mountain
|
2006
|
Martin Scorsese
|
The Departed
|
2007
|
Joel and Ethan Coen
|
No Country for Old Men
|
2008
|
Danny Boyle
|
Slumdog Millionaire
|
2009
|
Kathryn Bigelow
|
The Hurt Locker
|
2010
|
Tom Hooper
|
The King's Speech
|
2011
|
Michel Hazanavicius
|
The Artist
|
2012
|
Ang Lee
|
Life of Pi
|
2013
|
Alfonso Cuarón
|
Gravity
|
2014
|
Alejandro González Iñárritu
|
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
|
2015
|
Alejandro González Iñárritu
|
The Revenant
|
2016
|
Damien Chazelle
|
La La Land
|
2017
|
Guillermo del Toro
|
The Shape of Water
|
2018
|
Alfonso Cuarón
|
Roma
|
2019
|
Bong Joon Ho
|
Parasite
|
2020
|
Chloe Zhao
|
Nomadland
|
2021
|
Jane Campion
|
The Power of the Dog