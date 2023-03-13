Oscar History: Best directors who won Oscar Awards, Complete List Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Finally the most prestigious event in the world, the 95th Academy Awards event- the Oscars 2023 is all set to take place on 12th March. Before we release the list of directors who are going to win an oscar this year, here is the complete list of directors who have won Oscar awards for their movies
Best Directors Oscar Winners
Best directors who won Oscar Awards: Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars are the awards that are annually presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, located in Beverly Hills, California, US, to recognize achievement in the film industry. Apart from granting international recognition and prestige, an Academy Award can play a crucial role in the winners' success. 

When the academy was founded in 1927, the awards committee was one of the several that the new organization had formed. The idea of presenting awards was considered but not effectively pursued until May 1928 the academy approved the committee’s suggestions to present Academy Awards of Merit in 12 categories; most outstanding production, most unique production, achievement by an actor, by an actress, cinematography, dramatic directing, comedy directing, art directing, engineering effects, original story writing, adaptation writing, and title writing. 

Over the years, many talented directors have won Oscar Awards for their movies. The complete list of those directors is given below;

Year of Award

Best Director*

Winners

Film Honored

1927-28

Frank Borzage

Lewis Milestone

Seventh Heaven

Two Arabian Knights

1928-29

Frank Lloyd

The Divine Lady 

1929-30

Lewis Milestone

All Quiet on the Western Front

1930-31

Norman Taurog

Skippy 

1931-32

Frank Borzage

Bad Girl 

1932-33

Frank Lloyd

Cavalcade

1934

Frank Capra

It Happened One Night

1935

John Ford

The Informer 

1936

Frank Capra

Mr. Deeds Goes to the Town 

1937

Leo McCarey

The Awful Truth 

1938

Frank Capra

You Can't Take It With You

1939

Victor Fleming

Gone With The Wind

1940

John Ford

The Grapes of Wrath 

1941

John Ford

How Green Was My Valley

1942

William Wyler

Mrs. Miniver

1943

Michael Curtiz

Casablanca

1944

Leo McCarey

Going My Way

1945

Billy Wilder

The Lost Weekend

1946

William Wyler

The Best Years of Our Lives

1947

Elia Kazan

Gentleman's Agreement

1948

John Huston

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 

1949

Joseph Mankiewicz

A Letter to Three Wives 

1950

Joseph Mankiewicz

All About Eve

1951

George Stevens

A Place in the Sun 

1952

John Ford

The Quiet Man 

1953

Fred Zinnemann

From Here to Eternity

1954

Elia Kazan

On The Waterfront

1955

Delbert Mann

Marty

1956

George Stevens

Giant 

1957

David Lean

The Bridge On The River Kwai

1958

Vincente Minnelli

Gigi

1959

William Wyler

Ben-Hur

1960

Billy Wilder

The Apartment

1961

Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise

West Side Story

1962

David Lean

Lawrence of Arabia

1963

Tony Richardson

Tom Jones

1964

George Cukor

My Fair Lady

1965

Robert Wise

The Sound of Music

1966

Fred Zinnemann

A Man for All Seasons

1967

Mike Nichols

The Graduate 

1968

Carol Reed

Oliver!

1969

John Schlesinger

Midnight Cowboy

1970

Franklin Schaffner

Patton

1971

William Friedkin

The French Connection

1972

Bob Fosse

Cabaret 

1973

George Roy Hill

The Sting

1974

Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather, Part II

1975

Milos Forman

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

1976

John Avildsen

Rocky

1977

Woody Allen

Annie Hall

1978

Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter

1979

Robert Benton

Kramer vs. Kramer

1980

Robert Redford

Ordinary People

1981

Warren Beatty

Reds 

1982

Richard Attenborough

Gandhi

1983

James L. Brooks

Terms of Endearment

1984

Milos Forman

Amadeus

1985

Sydney Pollack

Out of Africa

1986

Oliver Stone

Platoon

1987

Bernardo Bertolucci

The Last Emperor

1988

Barry Levinson

Rain Man

1989

Oliver Stone

Born on the Fourth of July 

1990

Kevin Costner

Dances With Wolves

1991

Jonathan Demme

The Silence of the Lambs

1992

Clint Eastwood

Unforgiven

1993

Steven Spielberg

Schindler's List

1994

Robert Zemeckis

Forrest Gump

1995

Mel Gibson

Braveheart

1996

Anthony Minghella

The English Patient

1997

James Cameron

Titanic

1998

Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan 

1999

Sam Mendes

American Beauty

2000

Steven Soderbergh

Traffic 

2001

Ron Howard

A Beautiful Mind

2002

Roman Polanski

The Pianist 

2003

Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2004

Clint Eastwood

Million Dollar Baby

2005

Ang Lee

Brokeback Mountain 

2006

Martin Scorsese

The Departed

2007

Joel and Ethan Coen

No Country for Old Men

2008

Danny Boyle

Slumdog Millionaire

2009

Kathryn Bigelow

The Hurt Locker

2010

Tom Hooper

The King's Speech

2011

Michel Hazanavicius

The Artist

2012

Ang Lee

Life of Pi 

2013

Alfonso Cuarón

Gravity 

2014

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

2015

Alejandro González Iñárritu

The Revenant 

2016

Damien Chazelle

La La Land 

2017

Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water

2018

Alfonso Cuarón

Roma 

2019

Bong Joon Ho

Parasite

2020

Chloe Zhao

Nomadland

2021

Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog 




