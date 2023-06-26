2023 BET Awards: Full list of winners

The 2023 BET Awards were held on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The BET Awards, or the Black Entertainment Television Awards are an annual award presentation that recognizes the achievements of black performers and other minorities in music, movies, sports, and philanthropy. Black Entertainment Television (BET), a cable television network aimed at African Americans, owned by the Tyler Perry network, presents the awards.

Six awards were given out on the 23rd edition of the award ceremony that was televised, with Latto accepting best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones accepting best new artist in person.

Here is the full list of the 2023 BET Award winners:

Album of the Year

Winner:

Renaissance, Beyoncé; and SOS, SZA

Nominees:

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Winner:

SZA

Nominees:

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Winner:

Chris Brown and Usher

Nominees:

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Drake

The Weeknd

Best Group

Winner:

Drake & 21 Savage

Nominees:

City Girls

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Winner:

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Nominees:

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Winner:

Latto

Nominees:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Winner:

Kendrick Lamar

Nominees:

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Winner:

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Nominees:

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

Winner:

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Nominees:

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

WINNER

Best New Artist

Winner:

Coco Jones

Nominees:

Ambré

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Winner:

“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Nominees:

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

Winner:

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Nominees:

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Winner:

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Nominees:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Winner:

Libianca (Cameroon)

Nominees:

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

WINNER:

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

Winner:

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Nominees:

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

WINNER:“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

Winner:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Nominees:

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Winner:

Damson Idris

Nominees:

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Winner:

Angela Bassett

Nominees:

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Winner:

Marsai Martin

Nominees:

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

WINNER:

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Winner:

Angel Reese

Nominees:

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

WINNER:

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Winner:

Jalen Hurts

Nominees:

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

WINNER:

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry