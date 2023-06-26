2023 BET Awards: Full list of winners
The 2023 BET Awards were held on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The BET Awards, or the Black Entertainment Television Awards are an annual award presentation that recognizes the achievements of black performers and other minorities in music, movies, sports, and philanthropy. Black Entertainment Television (BET), a cable television network aimed at African Americans, owned by the Tyler Perry network, presents the awards.
Six awards were given out on the 23rd edition of the award ceremony that was televised, with Latto accepting best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones accepting best new artist in person.
Here is the full list of the 2023 BET Award winners:
Album of the Year
Winner:
Renaissance, Beyoncé; and SOS, SZA
Nominees:
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Winner:
SZA
Nominees:
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Winner:
Chris Brown and Usher
Nominees:
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Drake
The Weeknd
Best Group
Winner:
Drake & 21 Savage
Nominees:
City Girls
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Winner:
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Nominees:
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Winner:
Latto
Nominees:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Winner:
Kendrick Lamar
Nominees:
21 Savage
Drake
Future
Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Winner:
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Nominees:
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
Winner:
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Nominees:
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Best New Artist
Winner:
Coco Jones
Nominees:
Ambré
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Winner:
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Nominees:
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
Winner:
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Nominees:
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Winner:
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Nominees:
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Winner:
Libianca (Cameroon)
Nominees:
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
Winner:
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Nominees:
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
"Her," Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
Winner:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Nominees:
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Winner:
Damson Idris
Nominees:
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Winner:
Angela Bassett
Nominees:
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Winner:
Marsai Martin
Nominees:
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Winner:
Angel Reese
Nominees:
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Winner:
Jalen Hurts
Nominees:
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry