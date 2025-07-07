List of 5 Biggest Away Wins For India in Test Match Cricket

Biggest away win in test by India: India, under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill, broke records by winning their first-ever test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on 6th July, 2025.
With this historic win, they became the first Asian side to win a Test match in Edgbaston. It was also the biggest away win for India in Test match cricket, eclipsing the previous best of 318 runs against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua, in 2019.
This was also the first time in 58 years that India has won a test match against England at this venue; the previous 8 occasions resulted in one draw and seven losses.
India register a stunning 336-run win to square the #ENGvIND Test series 1-1 🙌#WTC27 | 📝: https://t.co/Av3A67xTry pic.twitter.com/dQ1lz1WPFD— ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2025
Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian captain to win a Test overseas, surpassing the record held by Sunil Gavaskar. This article covers the list of the five biggest away wins by India in Test match cricket.
Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Check the Complete List Here!
List of 5 Biggest Away Wins in Tests by India
The following is the list of the top 5 biggest away wins in Test matches by India.
|
Margin
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
Year
|
Captain
|
336 runs
|
England
|
Edgbaston
|
2025
|
Shubman Gill
|
318 runs
|
West Indies
|
North Sound
|
2019
|
Virat Kohli
|
304 runs
|
Sri Lanka
|
Galle
|
2017
|
Virat Kohli
|
295 runs
|
Australia
|
Perth Stadium
|
2024
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
279 runs
|
England
|
Headingley
|
1986
|
Kapil Dev
Source: Cricbuzz
Fastest Fifty in Test Cricket – Check the Complete List Here!
Which is India’s Biggest Win Margin By Runs in Test Cricket?
The biggest win margin by runs in Test cricket for India is against England at Rajkot in 2024. India won the match by 434 runs at Rajkot under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
Before you leave, check out the list of triple centuries in test cricket below.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation