List of 5 Biggest Away Wins For India in Test Match Cricket

Biggest away win in test by India: India, under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill, broke records by winning their first-ever test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on 6th July, 2025.

With this historic win, they became the first Asian side to win a Test match in Edgbaston. It was also the biggest away win for India in Test match cricket, eclipsing the previous best of 318 runs against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua, in 2019.

This was also the first time in 58 years that India has won a test match against England at this venue; the previous 8 occasions resulted in one draw and seven losses.

Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian captain to win a Test overseas, surpassing the record held by Sunil Gavaskar. This article covers the list of the five biggest away wins by India in Test match cricket.