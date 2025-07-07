Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of 5 Biggest Away Wins For India in Test Match Cricket

India defeated England by 336 runs in the second test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham, making it their biggest away win in Test match cricket. Check the list of other biggest away wins in Test matches for India here.

Jul 7, 2025, 16:24 IST
Biggest Away Wins in Tests by India
Biggest away win in test by India: India, under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill, broke records by winning their first-ever test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on 6th July, 2025.

With this historic win, they became the first Asian side to win a Test match in Edgbaston. It was also the biggest away win for India in Test match cricket, eclipsing the previous best of 318 runs against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua, in 2019.

This was also the first time in 58 years that India has won a test match against England at this venue; the previous 8 occasions resulted in one draw and seven losses.

 

Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian captain to win a Test overseas, surpassing the record held by Sunil Gavaskar. This article covers the list of the five biggest away wins by India in Test match cricket.

List of 5 Biggest Away Wins in Tests by India

The following is the list of the top 5 biggest away wins in Test matches by India.

Margin

Opposition

Venue

Year

Captain

336 runs

England

Edgbaston

2025

Shubman Gill

318 runs

West Indies

North Sound

2019

Virat Kohli

304 runs

Sri Lanka

Galle

2017

Virat Kohli

295 runs

Australia

Perth Stadium

2024

Jasprit Bumrah

279 runs

England

Headingley

1986

Kapil Dev

Source: Cricbuzz

Which is India’s Biggest Win Margin By Runs in Test Cricket?

The biggest win margin by runs in Test cricket for India is against England at Rajkot in 2024. India won the match by 434 runs at Rajkot under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

