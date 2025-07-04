Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Check the Complete List Here!

Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Indian cricket has witnessed players of enormous calibre who have performed at the highest level against quality bowling attacks. Now, when we look into the records in search of the highest Test score by an Indian batsman, we get to look into some of the most interesting innings played in Test cricket.

This article covers the list of highest test scores by Indian batsmen. The players included the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag, the stylish VVS Laxman, the Wall, Rahul Dravid, the Chase master, Virat Kohli, and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

The latest entrant into the list is the newest India Test captain, Shubman Gill, who scored 269 en route to notching up the 7th highest score by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.

