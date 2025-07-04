Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Check the Complete List Here!

Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Indian cricket has witnessed players of enormous calibre who have performed at the highest level against quality bowling attacks. Now, when we look into the records in search of the highest Test score by an Indian batsman, we get to look into some of the most interesting innings played in Test cricket.
This article covers the list of highest test scores by Indian batsmen. The players included the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag, the stylish VVS Laxman, the Wall, Rahul Dravid, the Chase master, Virat Kohli, and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
The latest entrant into the list is the newest India Test captain, Shubman Gill, who scored 269 en route to notching up the 7th highest score by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.
List of Top 10 Highest Test Scores by Indian Batsmen
The following is the list of the top 10 highest test scores by an Indian batsman.
|
Player
|
Opposition
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Runs
|
Virender Sehwag
|
South Africa
|
2008
|
Chennai
|
319
|
Virender Sehwag
|
Pakistan
|
2004
|
Multan
|
309
|
Karun Nair
|
England
|
2016
|
Chennai
|
303*
|
Virender Sehwag
|
Sri Lanka
|
2009
|
Mumbai
|
293
|
VVS Laxman
|
Australia
|
2001
|
Kolkata
|
281
|
Rahul Dravid
|
Pakistan
|
2004
|
Rawalpindi
|
270
|
Shubman Gill
|
England
|
2025
|
Birmingham
|
269
|
Virat Kohli
|
South Africa
|
2019
|
Pune
|
254*
|
Virender Sehwag
|
Pakistan
|
2006
|
Lahore
|
254
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
Bangladesh
|
2004
|
Dhaka
|
248*
Source: ESPNcricinfo
Which is the Highest Score by an Indian in Test Cricket?
The highest score by an Indian in test cricket is by Virender Sehwag, who scored 319 runs against South Africa in 2008. It was also the fastest triple century in test cricket in terms of balls faced. He is also the only India batsmen to score two triple hundreds in test cricket.
