Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Check the Complete List Here!

Virender Sehwag's score of 319 is the highest in Tests by an Indian batsman. He achieved the feat against South Africa in 2008. He is the only Indian batsman to score two triple hundreds in Test cricket. Check out the other highest test scores by Indian batsmen.

Jul 4, 2025
Highest Test Score by Indian Batsman: Indian cricket has witnessed players of enormous calibre who have performed at the highest level against quality bowling attacks. Now, when we look into the records in search of the highest Test score by an Indian batsman, we get to look into some of the most interesting innings played in Test cricket.

This article covers the list of highest test scores by Indian batsmen. The players included the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag, the stylish VVS Laxman, the Wall, Rahul Dravid, the Chase master, Virat Kohli, and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

The latest entrant into the list is the newest India Test captain, Shubman Gill, who scored 269 en route to notching up the 7th highest score by an Indian batsman in Test cricket. 

List of Top 10 Highest Test Scores by Indian Batsmen

The following is the list of the top 10 highest test scores by an Indian batsman.

Player

Opposition

Year

Venue

Runs

Virender Sehwag

South Africa

2008

Chennai

319

Virender Sehwag

Pakistan

2004

Multan

309

Karun Nair

England

2016

Chennai

303*

Virender Sehwag

Sri Lanka

2009

Mumbai

293

VVS Laxman

Australia

2001

Kolkata

281

Rahul Dravid

Pakistan

2004

Rawalpindi

270

Shubman Gill

England

2025

Birmingham

269

Virat Kohli

South Africa

2019

Pune

254*

Virender Sehwag

Pakistan

2006

Lahore

254

Sachin Tendulkar

Bangladesh

2004

Dhaka

248*

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Which is the Highest Score by an Indian in Test Cricket?

The highest score by an Indian in test cricket is by Virender Sehwag, who scored 319 runs against South Africa in 2008. It was also the fastest triple century in test cricket in terms of balls faced. He is also the only India batsmen to score two triple hundreds in test cricket. 

