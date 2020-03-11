Jyotiraditya Scindia: Biography and Political Career

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son of former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia. Jyotiraditya is in the news because he has resigned from the Congress party to join the BJP. Today he was included in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the BJP President J.P. Nadda. Let us know about Jyotiraditya Scindia's biography and political career in this article.

Factual Information about Jyotiraditya Scindia

Full Name: Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia

Date of Birth: 1 January 1971 (age 49)

Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Former Political Party: Indian National Congress (2001-2020)

Current Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Religion: Hindu

Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife: Priyadarshini Raje Scindia (married in 1994, belongs to Gaekwad

the royal family of Baroda, Gujarat).

Children: 2 (Mahaaryaman Scindia and Ananya Raje Scindia)

Father: Madhavrao Scindia

Mother of Jyotiraditya Scindia: Madhavi Raje Sahib Scindia

Sister: Chitranganda Raje Scindia

Residence: Jai Vilas Palace, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh,

Jyotiraditya Scindia Education: Initial Education Doon School, Dehradun, Graduation in Economics in 1993 from Harvard University (U.S.A.) and M.B.A from Stanford University (Graduate School of Business), California (USA) in 2001.

Property of Jyotiraditya Scindia: 374 crores (according to the affidavit submitted in the year 2019)

Member of Parliament: 4 times (from 2002 to 2014)

Jyotiraditya Scindia Family Background

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son of late Madhavrao Scindia, one of the richest ministers of India and grandson of the late Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the Princely State of Gwalior.

After the death of his father Madhavrao Scindia; he claims to be the sole heir of his father’s assets of Rs. 20,000 crores.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is married to the Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, the daughter of the royal family of Gaekwad, Gujarat. Jyotiraditya has a son Maha Aryaman Scindia and a daughter Ananya Raje Scindia.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Education

Jyotiraditya Scindia was born on 1 January 1971 in Bombay, Maharashtra. Jyotiraditya's schooling done at Campion School, Mumbai and Doon School, Dehradun. He then completed his B.A. in Economics at Harvard University in 1993, following which he graduated from Stanford University with an MBA in 2001.

Political career of Jyotiraditya Scindia

On 30 September 2001, Guna constituency seat was vacated due to the sudden demise of his father, MP Madhavrao Scindia, in an airplane accident in Uttar Pradesh.

He then formally joined the Congress Party and was elected to the Lok Sabha Parliament from Guna in 2002. He defeated his nearest rival, Desh Raj Singh Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party, by a margin of around 450,000 votes.

Career Snapshot of Jyotiraditya Scindia

2002: Elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from the Guna constituency

2002: Member of Committee on Finance & Committee on External Affairs

2004: Re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha for the second time

2008: Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

2009: Re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha for the third time

2009: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry

2012: Union Minister of State for Power

2013: Chief of the Campaign Committee, Madhya Pradesh.

2014:Re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha for the fourth time

2019: Lost Lok Sabha Election from BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav

2020: Resigned from the Primary membership of Indian National Congress (9Mach, 2020)

11 March 2020: He joined the BJP in the presence of BJP Party President J.P. Nadda.

So this was the summary of the life of Jyotiraditya Scindia. I hope you like this article. To read more such articles; click on the link given below;

Prashant Kishor, an Indian Political Strategist: Biography| Early life, Family, Education, and Works

Arvind Kejriwal Biography: Education, Political Journey, Books and Awards