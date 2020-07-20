Shiv Nadar: Biography, Career, Net Worth and Awards

Personal information about Shiv Nadar:

Full Name: Shiv Nadar

Date of Birth: 14 July 1945 (age 75)

Place of Birth: Moolaipozhi Village, Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu, India

Mother: Vamasundari Devi

Father: Sivasubramanian Nadar

Nationality: Indian

Education: PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore

Post: Founder and President of HCL Technologies (Resigned)

Total assets: $15.8 billion (according to Forbes; July 19, 2020)

Wife: Kiran Nadar

Girl: Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Award: Padmabhushan (2008)

Early life and education of Shiv Nadar:

Shiv Nadar was born in 1945 in the village of Moolaipozhi in Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu. Her father was Shivasubramanya Nadar and mother Vamsundari Devi. Shiv Nadar has only a daughter named Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

Nadar studied at Town Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam. Apart from this, he studied at Alango Corporation Higher Secondary School, Madurai. Nadar later enrolled at St. Joseph's Boys Higher Secondary School, Trichy and completed high school education here.

Nadar received a Pre-University degree at American College, Madurai and a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Shiv Nadar's early career:-

Shiv Nadar started his career in 1967 from 'Walchand Group's College of Engineering, Pune (COEP). But he quit the job and established the HCL (Hindustan Computers Limited) Enterprises in a garage in August 1976 with the help of his friends; Ajay Chaudhary (former chairman, HCL), Arjun Malhotra (CEO and chairman, Headstrong), Subhash Arora, Yogesh Vaidya, S.K. Raman, Mahendra Pratap and DS Puri.

Initially, HCL made calculators and microprocessors. In 1980, HCL ventured into the international market with the introduction of selling computers in Singapore to sell IT hardware.

The company had an income of Rs 10 lakh in the first financial year. After this, the company did not look back and in the first quarter of the financial year 2020, the company made a profit of Rs 2925 crore.

Today, HCL Technologies is a $9.7 billion (revenue) company that is one of India's largest software services providers.

Shiva Nadar Awards:-

In the year 2008, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to the IT industry.

Apart from this, he has also been included among the most powerful people in India and the world by reputed magazines many times. Apart from mastering his field, he has also donated $ 1 billion for social welfare.

Now he has resigned from the post of Chairman of the HCL to give chance to the new generation. Although, he will continue to be the managing director of the company with designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the HCL. It is expected that his new innings will also be full of achievements like the previous one.





