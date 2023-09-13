Personality Test: Your Blood Type Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Blood Type Personality Traits: What is your blood type? Is your blood type AB, B, A, or O? As per the blood type personality theory based on the famous Japanese concept called Ketsueki-gata, blood type can determine your personality, temperament, behaviour, and hidden traits.

In 1930, a Japanese professor named Tokeji Furukawa suggested that a link between personality and blood type can help in studying the temperament of an individual. He published a report in the Journal of Social Psychology called ‘A Study of Temperament and Blood Groups’. Furukuwa argued that blood types AB, B, A, and O have a unique effect on personality.

In this article, we shall look into what Ketsueki-gata says about you based on your blood type.

What Does Your Blood Type Say About Your Personality?

#1 AB Blood Type Personality

If your blood type is AB, your personality traits reveal that you could be diplomatic, adaptable, mysterious, charismatic, eccentric, analytical, logical, outgoing yet introverted. You are usually charming and popular in your social network.

You have a rational approach to things, but you also try to be empathetic when dealing with people. You usually do not sweat on little things however you may react poorly in extremely stressful situations. You could easily get irritable if you sense you are losing. You may also have a dual personality. You can be both outgoing and shy.

Your best personality traits are calm, empathetic, introverted, rational, and controlled while your negative traits can include being complicated, forgetful, impatient, irresponsible, critical, aloof, indecisive, and discriminating.

#2 B Blood Type Personality

If your blood type is B, your personality traits reveal that you could be strong-minded, optimistic, balanced, goal-oriented, thoughtful, and understanding of others’ point of view. You are also very creative and quick at making decisions. Though you do not like to take orders. You are also very quick and stern at drawing boundaries.

You aim for perfection a lot. You are either wholeheartedly invested in something or you do not do it at all. You are also not good at multitasking. You are able to focus on one thing at a time. You also are a reliable friend.

Your best personality traits are being flexible, optimistic, passionate, creative, curious, adventurous, outgoing, and good at networking. However, your negative traits include being self-centred, stubborn, irresponsible, and forgetful.

#3 A Blood Type Personality

If your blood type is A, your personality traits reveal that you could be cooperative, sensitive, loyal, peaceful, emotional, and organized. You hate confrontations. You avoid fights at all costs. Though you are clever and quick-witted, you abstain from petty gossip.

You are good at organization, planning, and keeping things in order. You may also have an OCD for keeping your surroundings neat and clean. You prefer things to your liking a lot which is why you may often find yourself highly stressed.

Your best personality traits include being kind, polite, reliable, responsible, composed, attentive, trustworthy, artistic, and perfectionist. Whereas your negative personality traits include being uptight, self-conscious, stubborn, and obsessive.

#4 O Blood Type Personality

If your blood type is O, your personality traits reveal that you could be quite daring, a go-getter, silent and cheerful (depending on situations and places), highly ambitious, and a trendsetter. You do not like to conform to the benchmarks of society. You will embark on projects that might draw criticism but you like to do you.

Overall, you are a kind-hearted and very soft person. You may forgive people a lot. You are highly far-sighted, and resilient, and do not let petty fights ruin lives. You however can be quite unforgiving too if pushed too far. But you have a great understanding of letting things go awry.

Your best personality traits include being natural leaders, alpha, self-confident, resilient, athletic, ambitious, and never giving up. Whereas your negative personality traits include ruthless, insensitive, vain, reckless, and arrogant.

