Only 1% of people with the sharpest vision can spot all four caterpillars hidden in this image. This is because the caterpillars are very well hidden in this optical illusion image. They are camouflaged against the background and their shapes are distorted. It takes a sharp eye and a good understanding of visual perception to be able to spot them all.

Jagran Josh brings you the best and most mind-boggling optical illusions daily, which have been stumping people all over the internet. If you're looking to challenge your brainpower, take this optical illusion challenge and see how quickly you can spot all 4 caterpillars in this image.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Can You Spot 4 Caterpillars Hidden Within 7 Seconds?

Image: Gergely Dudás

This is one of the trickiest optical illusions you will come across. Your challenge is to spot all 4 caterpillars perfectly hidden in this image within 7 seconds.

Optical illusion images are a good test of visual acuity. They obscure information in such a way that confuses your mind into seeing things differently or sometimes not being able to notice immediately.

If this optical illusion image is a cup of tea for you, it proves you really have the sharpest vision and exceptional observation powers.

The challenge is to solve this optical illusion test within 7 seconds. However, you should not be disheartened if you take longer. Only 1 out of 100 people were able to spot all 4 caterpillars.

Your challenge starts now! You have 7 seconds!

Don't give up! It may take some time and patience to find all the four caterpillars.

If you cannot solve the optical illusion, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers

Amazing! If you were able to spot all 4 caterpillars in this image within 7 seconds or less. However, if you are still trying to solve this optical illusion, we have shared the answer below.

Image: Gergely Dudás

