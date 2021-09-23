Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Blue Flag Beaches in India: Complete List here [Pics Inside]

There are two new blue flag beaches in India namely Eden in Puducherry and Kovalam in Tamil Nadu. These beaches make the count of blue flag tag beaches to 10 in India. Take a look at the complete list of blue flag beaches here
Recently, Kovalam beach of Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry have received the Blue Flag certification. This made the count of Indian beaches to get a blue flag certification to 10. Take a look at the list of Indian beaches that have the blue flag tag below. 

Recently Kovalam beach of Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry have received the Blue Flag certification. This made the count of Indian beaches to get a blue flag certification to 10. Take a look at the list of Indian beaches that have the blue flag tag below. 

 

Beaches

State

Kovalam beach

Tamil Nadu

Eden beach

Puducherry

Shivrajpur beach

Gujarat

Ghoghla beach

Diu

Kasarkod beach

Karnataka

Padubidri beach

Karnataka

Kappad beach

Kerala

Rushikonda beach

Andhra Pradesh

Golden beach

Odisha

Radhanagar beach

Andaman and Nicobar

 

Kovalam beach:

This beach is located in Tamil Nadu. It also was known as Covelong beach earlier. It is situated in a small fishing village called Covelong in the Kanchipuram district about 40 kilometres away from Chennai. It has the perfect ambience for “surfing”, and is known to be one of the few spots in the eastern coast where windsurfing can be undertaken. 

kovalam

Eden beach:

Eden Beach is situated in Chinna Veerampattinam near Puducherry. It is the first beach from the Union Territory to get the Blue Flag tag. 

Eden

Shivrajpur beach:

It is just 15 minutes north of the Rukmani temple. This long, pristine beach stretches near the shivrajpur village, between a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline. It is ideal for a long walk and is one of the most famous beaches in the country. 

shivrajpur

Ghogla beach:

Ghoghla is the largest beach of the Union Territory of Diu. It has Golden sands with smooth gentle waves and a huge flat tidal area. The water there is extremely clean and clear at and at an optimum temperature throughout the year. 

Ghoogla

Kasaragod beach:

Kasaragod beach is located in Kerala and happens to be the most suitable film location in the country. It is an amalgamation of many small beaches and houses areas like Bekal Fort and Kapilla beach too. It is a white sand beach. 

Kasargod

Kappad beach:

Kappad beach is the one where Vasco da Gama first came to India. It was in 1498 when he touched the shores of Kerala on this very beach. OThe spice route flourished through this Beach. Its nearest railway station is Kozhikode.

 Kappad

Padubidri beach:

It is located in Udupi in the district of Karnataka. The beach is in the small town of Padubidri which is famous for its Dakke Bali ritual held biannually. 

Padurbidri

A huge portion of the Padubidri population comprises the Tuluva ethnic group.

Rushikonda beach:

It is located in Visakhapatnam on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh. The beach is maintained by the state tourism board, APTDC. 

Rushikonda

Golden beach:

It is also famous as Puri Beach. The Golden Beach is a stretch of fine golden sand dotted with stalls selling sumptuous seafood and knick-knacks. It is popular with pilgrims who come to worship Lord Jagannath at the temple located nearby.

Golden beach

Radhanagar beach:

Radhanagar beach is the 8th most beautiful beach in the world. It is tucked in Havelock island. It is the best beach in India. It is a white sand blue water beach. 

Radhanagar

The Blue Flag Programme for beaches and marinas is run by the international, non-government, non-profit organization FEE (The Foundation for Environment Education) situated in Denmark and started certification of Blue Flag beaches in 1987.

FAQ

What does a blue flag to a beach mean?

Blue flag tag to a beach means that it is one of the world's most recognized clean, safe and environment-friendly beaches and marinas.

How many blue flag beaches are there in India?

There are 10 blue flag beaches in India now after the addition of Eden and Kovalam.

Kovalam is in which state?

Kovalam beach is located in the state of Tamil Nadu

Which is the longest beach in India?

The Marina beach is the longest beach in India, located in Chennai

