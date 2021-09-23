Blue Flag Beaches in India: Complete List here [Pics Inside]

Recently, Kovalam beach of Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry have received the Blue Flag certification. This made the count of Indian beaches to get a blue flag certification to 10. Take a look at the list of Indian beaches that have the blue flag tag below.

Blue Flag Beaches in India: Complete List here

Recently Kovalam beach of Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry have received the Blue Flag certification. This made the count of Indian beaches to get a blue flag certification to 10. Take a look at the list of Indian beaches that have the blue flag tag below.

Beaches State Kovalam beach Tamil Nadu Eden beach Puducherry Shivrajpur beach Gujarat Ghoghla beach Diu Kasarkod beach Karnataka Padubidri beach Karnataka Kappad beach Kerala Rushikonda beach Andhra Pradesh Golden beach Odisha Radhanagar beach Andaman and Nicobar

Kovalam beach:

This beach is located in Tamil Nadu. It also was known as Covelong beach earlier. It is situated in a small fishing village called Covelong in the Kanchipuram district about 40 kilometres away from Chennai. It has the perfect ambience for “surfing”, and is known to be one of the few spots in the eastern coast where windsurfing can be undertaken.

Eden beach:

Eden Beach is situated in Chinna Veerampattinam near Puducherry. It is the first beach from the Union Territory to get the Blue Flag tag.

Shivrajpur beach:

It is just 15 minutes north of the Rukmani temple. This long, pristine beach stretches near the shivrajpur village, between a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline. It is ideal for a long walk and is one of the most famous beaches in the country.

Ghogla beach:

Ghoghla is the largest beach of the Union Territory of Diu. It has Golden sands with smooth gentle waves and a huge flat tidal area. The water there is extremely clean and clear at and at an optimum temperature throughout the year.

Kasaragod beach:

Kasaragod beach is located in Kerala and happens to be the most suitable film location in the country. It is an amalgamation of many small beaches and houses areas like Bekal Fort and Kapilla beach too. It is a white sand beach.

Kappad beach:

Kappad beach is the one where Vasco da Gama first came to India. It was in 1498 when he touched the shores of Kerala on this very beach. OThe spice route flourished through this Beach. Its nearest railway station is Kozhikode.

Padubidri beach:

It is located in Udupi in the district of Karnataka. The beach is in the small town of Padubidri which is famous for its Dakke Bali ritual held biannually.

A huge portion of the Padubidri population comprises the Tuluva ethnic group.

Rushikonda beach:

It is located in Visakhapatnam on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh. The beach is maintained by the state tourism board, APTDC.

Golden beach:

It is also famous as Puri Beach. The Golden Beach is a stretch of fine golden sand dotted with stalls selling sumptuous seafood and knick-knacks. It is popular with pilgrims who come to worship Lord Jagannath at the temple located nearby.

Radhanagar beach:

Radhanagar beach is the 8th most beautiful beach in the world. It is tucked in Havelock island. It is the best beach in India. It is a white sand blue water beach.

The Blue Flag Programme for beaches and marinas is run by the international, non-government, non-profit organization FEE (The Foundation for Environment Education) situated in Denmark and started certification of Blue Flag beaches in 1987.

