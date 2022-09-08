Brain Teaser: Can you find the hidden ‘Y’ between the stack of ‘X’ and ‘K’ in 10 seconds?

Archimedes, the Greek mathematician, philosopher, physicist, engineer, astronomer and great inventor was a brain-teaser enthusiast. Brain teasers are basically a form of puzzle which requires creativity and not mathematical equations every time. If you are competitive in nature and hold a heart for fun and friends, brain teasers are for you. And now think a bit out of the box, activate all your senses to find the hidden letter ‘Y’ in the caboodle of ‘X’ and ‘K’.

Can you find the hidden ‘Y’ in the cluster of ‘X’ and ‘K’?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking with a tickle in the head, however sometimes it also involves qualitative and quantitative thinking. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the hidden letter ‘Y’ in the caboodle of letters ‘X’ and ‘K’. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and alignment of letters turns out to be hotch-potch.

And do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Brain Teasers are no less than a life lesson. You learn to experiment with your perceptions and field of vision. As life requires good problem-solving skills, and playing brain games help to discover new solutions along with boosting critical thinking skills. Like in this brain puzzle, you just don’t require any reasoning, addition or subtraction but a quick inspection of the whole maze.

The image comprises 6 rows and 23 columns, which means that there are a total 138 letters. To find the hidden ‘Y’ in the maze you just need to go through the maze like a flash. And within a few seconds, you will get your treasure.

The hidden letter ‘Y’ is in the 6th row and 18th column. I am sure your treasure trove ended before me.

Enjoyed ? Stay tuned for the next brain teaser. Also, make sure to test your pals brain and creativity.