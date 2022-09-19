Brain Teaser: Can you help the farmers to spot the witty thief hidden in the Mushroom farm

At weekends or on Weekdays, some fun is important, and a brain teaser surely serves the purpose. Brain teasers are a form of the puzzle which requires creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Especially picture puzzles reinforce connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an especially effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the crackerjack hidden in the mushroom farm. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the hidden thief in the cluster of mushrooms?

Brain teasers mostly require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot a hidden thief in the mushroom land. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. You just need to focus on the minute details as the thief will be concealed in the frame with the colours.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for you is to find a notorious thief hidden between mushrooms. Mushrooms or toadstools, usually produced above the ground are depicted in the image in different colours, sizes, and shapes. And the thief here means one hidden animal, obviously different from the group of fungi. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the thief is similar to the size of mushrooms and also placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The mushrooms in the image are non-uniformly distributed. If we count there are a total of 100-120 mushrooms with a hidden thief. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, just gaze through all the columns and rows to find the one with a difference. Easy now?

Applauds, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still trying your luck, then here’s a little tip for you. Jump exactly to the left center of the image and you will find a little mouse peeping out from the mushroom. It seems farmers are upset about this cute tiny mouse with greedy eyes hiding here to get some fresh chunks of mushroom.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the right placement of the notorious thief.

Wasn’t it fun? The animal brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.

