Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd intruder in the colony of Pikachu within 7 seconds

If you are a real fan of the Pokemon show, then solve this brain teaser. Brain teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in this image within 7 seconds. The timer is On!

Source: shutterstock.com

Can you spot the odd one out in this group of Pikachu?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves a good quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find an odd intruder in this image of Pikachu. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the odd intruder will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar shapes.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to spot odd intruder between the monotonic presentation of Pikachu. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the odd one is similar to the colour of the picture background and resembles exactly like other Pikachu, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

This image includes 6 rows and 9 columns with a total of 54 Pikachu. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the 3rd row and 2nd column of the image. You will find the odd Pikachu here, as this is the only Pikachu with no smile or mouth, whereas other Pikachu’s in the crowd are smiling brightly.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd intruder.

Source: Shutterstock.com

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.