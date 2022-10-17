Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd one out among these crying face emojis within 3 seconds?

Get over your Monday with the enthralling set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Significantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, and find the odd one out in this emoji picture puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you find the odd emoji in this crying face picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find an odd face in the picture puzzle. Though the answer is just in front of you, using similar colors and identical images has worked well.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the odd emoji among the other crying face emojis. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the placement of all the emojis.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 8 rows and 11 columns, which means there are a total of 88 images in the picture. Ain’t it now easy for you to have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns to find the odd one out in the picture?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. But if you are still missing the answer, then scroll down to the 5th row and 6th column of the image. Here you will find the intruder, as it is the only image with a different eye expression in comparison to other emojis.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of the intruder.

Hola! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.