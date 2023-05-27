Brain Teaser: It’s Impossible To Find The Mistake In This Job Interview Picture Within 21 Seconds. Try Your Luck!

Job interviews are the most crucial part of life, and seriously there is no space for mistakes here. But here is one, in this picture. Use all your abilities and skills to spot what’s wrong here.

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the above image, your task is to find the mistake. This mental exercise will test your visual sharpness and observational skills instead of mathematical logic and formula. Also, this brain teaser for adults will improve mental strength and agility.

What is the Mistake?

Brain Teasers involve cognitive abilities and observational power. So, with each attempt your ability to think critically and make decisions advances, besides creativity and analytical skills.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Are You Smart Enough As Jack To Find The Liar on the Camp Site in 3 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

The image credit goes to Brightside. It shows three people waiting for their call and one is standing next to the door. Divide the image into multiple sections with rows and columns. Now, using your exemplary mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning find the mistake in the picture.

Remember you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source: Brightside.com

Hey Genius! Do not forget to scroll back to Jagran Josh to continue the fun of solving these interesting brain teasers.

Odd One Out Puzzle: Do You Have The Skills To Find Odd Sunglass In This Head-Scratching Image? 11 Seconds Lefts!