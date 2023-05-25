Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Are You Smart Enough As Jack To Find The Liar on the Camp Site in 3 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

Jack had just returned from snowboarding. However, when he got back together with his pals, he examined his belongings and saw that his meal was missing, so he questioned them about it. The first woman claimed to have been skating all day, and the second claimed to have been sipping the same juice by the fire since morning. As soon as he realised one was lying, the man grinned. But how?

In reference to the above image, your task is to find the liar among the trio. This mental exercise will test your visual sharpness and observational skills instead of mathematical logic and formula. Also, this brain teaser for teens will improve mental agility by strengthening the connections between brain cells.

Who ate Jack’s Lunch?



Brain Teasers involve cognitive abilities and observational power. So, with each attempt your ability to think critically and make decisions advances, besides creativity and analytical skills.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

The image credit is secured by Brightside. It shows three pals enjoying a winter night in the open in front of a bonfire. Divide the image into multiple sections with rows and columns. Now, using your unmatched mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning find the one who ate Jack’s lunch.

Remember you just have 3 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

