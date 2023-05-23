Who is a Fake Hair Expert Among Sam and Ron? You just have 19 Seconds!

Summers are here! And it's sweltering out. So, to make the most of your daytime, get indulge in this mental exercise without giving it a second thought. You need some skills of Sherlock Holmes, Puss in the Boots and Hermoine to find the fake hair expert in the picture

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the above image, your task is to guess between real and fake using your cognitive abilities and observational power. Instead of mathematical logic and formula, this brain teaser for teens will put your visual sharpness and observational skills to the test. It will improve your mental agility by strengthening the connections between brain cells.

Who is Fake?

A brain teaser involves both creative and analytical evaluation. So, with each attempt your ability to think critically and make decisions advances. Additionally, by solving this mental exercise, you can improve your critical intuition and observational skills.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

This image of two hair experts Sam and Ron is from Brightside. And you must possess an unmatched mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning to find the one who is fake. Divide the image into sections to not miss any clues. And go through all rows and columns to not miss any clues.



Remember you just have 19 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source: Brightside.com

How is Sam going to fix hair with a Bug Spray?

Hurrah! You are a winner. And winners don’t stop they conquer more and more and… So to continue with such interesting mental exercises, keep a tab on Jagran Josh.