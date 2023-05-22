Only A Genius Can Spot All 3 Mistakes In The Living Room Picture On Sherlock Holmes Day. Are You One Of Them?

Sherlock Holmes Day is a yearly celebration observed on May 22 to mark the birth of its creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. He debuted his first novel nearly 150 years ago. Well, to be part of the celebration you simply need to use the skills of the great detective in order to find the hidden mistakes in the living room.

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the above image, your task is to spot 3 mistakes using your cognitive abilities and observational power. Instead of mathematical logic and formula, this brain teaser for teens will put your cognitive powers and observational skills to the test. It will improve your mental agility by strengthening the connections between brain cells.

Where are the three mistakes?

A brain teaser involves both imaginative and analytical evaluation. With each try, your ability to think critically and make decisions will therefore advance. Additionally, by solving this mental exercise, you can improve your critical intuition and observational skills.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

This image of the multi-hued living room is from Brightside. And you must possess an unmatched mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning to find all 3 mistakes. Divide the image into sections to not miss any clues. Use all your skills and tools to spot the three mistakes hidden in the picture.

Remember you just have 5 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

I am sure you found all three mistakes in just 3 seconds.