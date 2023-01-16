Brain Teaser: How will you add two extra matches to turn this matchstick digit into 8 within 4 seconds

No one is ever too old for a brain teaser. A brain teaser is typically a puzzle that requires creativity, and great observational skills with mathematical formulas. It surely will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to the task, you have to draw 8 eight of the three matchsticks by adding more.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you solve this matchstick puzzle within 8 seconds?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative and quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must use your quantitative sharpness and cognitive skills to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to rack your brain looking for the best way to solve this matchstick equation.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but check how sharp-eyed you are, and see whether you can do it quickly without looking for the answer.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you here is to find the odd shade in the brain teaser. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 8 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 4 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises three matchsticks, and you have two extra sticks to turn the digit into an eight. All you need to remember is you have 4 seconds and 1 single chance. Now without wasting any milliseconds, Go!

Do you know?

Eight is a symbol of infinity and a constant flow of energy and power. It is often related to material wealth, money, compassion, self-reliance, independence and freedom, confidence, inner peace, and abundance.

Okay…

Now let’s get back to the brain teaser…

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

I am sure, this was enough to turn your Wednesday wise. Also, keep a tab on these brain teasers to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?