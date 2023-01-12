SpongeBob Brain Teaser: Only Super Fans can find the price of Krabby Patty within 8 seconds. Anyone here?

SpongeBob Squarepants, the yellow, and his wit just not made us giggle but helped us to sneak from those boring homework too. And here is your chance to sneak again from your busy office schedule. This brain teaser is typically a puzzle that requires creativity, and great observational skills with mathematical formulas. The mathematical puzzle surely will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues.

Can you guess the price of the Krabby Patty?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative and quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must use your cognitive and quantitative skills to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to learn your elementary class mathematics formula.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you here is to find the price of the Krabby Patty. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 8 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises 4 different equations which will finally lead to finding the price of Krabby Patty. But do you know what is Krabby Patty?

A Krabby Patty is a veggie burger sold by the fictional restaurant Krusty Krab in the animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants.

Okay…

Now let’s get back to the equation…

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

I am sure, this was enough to turn your Wednesday wise. Also, keep a tab on these brain teasers to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

