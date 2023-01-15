Brain Teaser: Not even people with Hawk & Eagle eyes can find the odd shade in this Colour Perception Puzzle. Try Yourself!

Believe it or not, humans can distinguish 200 shades of one color. Now is the perfect time to put this skill and you to the test. This brain teaser is typically a puzzle that requires creativity, and great observational skills with mathematical formulas. It surely will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to the brain teaser, you have to find the odd shade in the prismatic picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you guess the odd shade of colour in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative and quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must use your visual sharpness and cognitive skills to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to rack your brain looking for the odd one out.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but check how sharp-eyed you are, and see whether you can do it quickly without looking for the answer.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you here is to find the odd shade in the brain teaser. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 8 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 7 seconds.

The image comprises a symmetrical pattern on yellow hue background. And you have to find the odd, which is just 1-2 tone low.

Do you know?

Yellow is a color that represents the sun. It stands for ebullience, vitality, joy, happiness, and friendship. It could also mean intelligence. Yellow, on the other hand, can denote illness, danger, and betrayal. It has a strong connection to food and frequently makes people feel happy.

Okay…

Now let’s get back to the brain teaser…

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

I am sure, this was enough to turn your Wednesday wise. Also, keep a tab on these brain teasers to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

