Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the Odd Cat in less than 7 seconds in the picture? Try Your Luck!

A cat from a different Clowder is in the town. And this is what you have to solve in this brain teaser. A brain teaser usually tests your skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, time for you to find the odd cat in the clowder.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the Odd Cat in the Clowder?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd cat in the clowder. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game also helps to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd cat in the picture. Easy, Right?

But I just remembered that I had to tell you, you just have 7 seconds and not a single second extra.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 42 cats divided into 7 columns and 6 rows. And your task is to find the odd cat. Go through all the sections, and use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd cat in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Solving more of these engaging brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

