Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden inside the picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify a star, a pencil, and a cup hidden inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot Star, Pencil, and Cup hidden inside a picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot mistake inside Road Traffic Picture?

In the above image, you need to spot a Star, a Pencil, and a Cup hidden inside the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers to “Find the star, pencil, and cup”. In the image, you can see that three boys are skating in a park. Two of the boys are using Skateboards and one boy is using rollerblade skates. So the challenge is to find the three hidden objects, I.e., a Star, a Pencil, and a Cup inside the skating picture.

Can you spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Picture?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Guess who is Left-handed in the picture

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the three boys and their skates in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the three hidden objects in the picture. So let’s identify the hidden objects in this image:

The star is visible on the blue t-shirt the boy. The pencil is hidden on the shoe of the boy in the middle. The cup is hidden on the skates of the boy who is using rollerblade skates.

Spot who is the Thief in Garden Party Picture

For your ease, we have highlighted the three hidden objects in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Space Station Picture in 7 secs?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Identify which Gift Box has the Ring inside it in 11 secs!