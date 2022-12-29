Brain Teaser Math Puzzle: Only 2% of Genius can solve this matchstick equation in 2 Moves and One Attempt, Are You One Of Them?

Time to revise your qualitative skills with this Math Brain Teaser. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity along with the use of mathematical formulas. These puzzles strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and solve this matchstick-based equation. Faster, Time is Running!

Source: Brightside.com

Can you prove the equation true using by moving two Matchstick?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your observational and quantitative skills to turn the equation accurate. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be creative to not miss it.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Mathematics is a lot more than numbers and formulas. And puzzles based on numbers motivate creative and critical thinking and even communication abilities. So, math riddles can be used to work on your everyday skills.

Again we got into Chit-Chat…

Pheww..!!

Coming back to the task, you have to move only two matchsticks to prove the equation true, Easy Right?

But you just have one chance, that too of 10 seconds…

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises a quantitative equation drawn with the matchstick. And your task is to turn the equation true by using any method, or formula. The only condition is that you can move only two matchsticks.

Easy... Now go make the most of your 10 seconds.

..

..

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below for an accurate answer.

Source: Brightside.com

Note: The answer can vary from person to person, as this math puzzle completely depends on creativity.

Had Fun? To enjoy more of it or to keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers. As Brain games and puzzles require you to remember shapes and patterns, which aids in building memory.

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?