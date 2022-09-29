Brain Teaser: Only 5% of Genius can spot the funny toad hiding in the beautiful pond full of Lotus

Welcome the weekend with a dose of fun by solving the witty brain teaser. Brain teasers are puzzles which require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the hidden frog in this image of blooming Lotus. The Timer is On!

Can you spot the funny toad hidden somewhere in the Lotus pond?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a hidden frog in the bunch of blooming lotus. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep an eye on the minute details as the frog will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar shapes.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved by using logic. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to spot the hidden frog between the kaleidoscopic presentation of the Lotus pond. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the hidden frog is similar to the colour of the lotus plant and resembles exactly like floating leaves of the lotus, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is a representation of a blooming lotus, full of colours and a notorious toad. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, divide the image with imaginary lines and gaze through all the directions, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the notorious hidden toad. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the top right of the image. You will find the hidden toad here, look closely, and you will find the concealed frog eyes and body peeping.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the hidden toad.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.