Brain Teaser: Only Geniuses Can Solve the Riddle in 4 Seconds!

“Mr. Blue lives in the blue house. Mrs. Pink lives in the pink house and Mr. Purple lives in the purple house. So, who lives in the white house?”

The statement of the riddle is as follows:

Take a look at the riddle shared below.

Are you someone with a razor-sharp brain? Test your brainpower and critical thinking skills by solving this brain teaser in the form of a riddle in 4 seconds. Go ahead and test your intelligence now!

Riddles are brain teaser puzzles in the form of questions, sentences, or statements. Riddles are great brain exercises, as they get the brain to think quickly, which helps in boosting the problem-solving skills and makes them one of the best sources for improving attention span.

The challenge for the readers is to find who lives in the white house.

Can you solve the riddle in 4 seconds?

If you do, you are highly intelligent with a razor-sharp brain and excellent logical thinking skills.

Individuals with high intelligence and strong problem-solving skills will be the first to solve this riddle.

Read the lines again, the answer is hiding in the riddle only.

You just have to think differently and the answer will be clear to you.

Have you solved the riddle?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the answer?

Congratulations!

You people are geniuses with a high IQ.

Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.

Brain Teaser: Only Math Legends Can Solve the Math Puzzle in 5 Seconds!

Brain Teaser with Solution

The answer to this brain teaser riddle is very simple, it is the President of United States who lives in the white house as it is the official residence of the president.