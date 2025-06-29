Brain Teaser: Only Math Legends Can Solve the Math Puzzle in 5 Seconds!

Brain teasers are one of the best puzzles to test the sharpness of the brain. Readers need to think outside the box for solving brain teasers. These challenges are presented in the form of a picture puzzle, math puzzle, logic puzzle, or riddle.
Brain teasers enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and critical thinking by providing an effective mental workout. One can build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills by practising brain teaser puzzles.
If you think you are a math legend, then put your problem-solving skills and intelligence to the test by solving this viral math puzzle in 5 seconds. Are you ready? Let’s find out!
Brain Teaser: Solve the Math Puzzle in 5 Seconds
This tricky math puzzle is going to test your analytical and logical thinking skills.
The challenge is to find the missing value.
You have 5 seconds to solve the math puzzle.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.
Have you found the final value?
Hurry up; time is running out.
There are only a few seconds remaining.
And...
The time limit is over now!
Have you found the missing value?
Congratulations if you are among the readers who have solved the math puzzle within the time limit.
You have excellent puzzle-solving skills.
Those who couldn’t solve the math puzzle need to practise such challenges regularly to improve their speed and accuracy.
Now check out the solution provided below.
Solve the Math Puzzle: Solution
We see that,
15 − 1 × 2 + 4 ÷ 2 =
Now,applying the BODMAS rule to the following equation, we obtain the following:
15 - 1 × 2 + 2 = ??
Next, it becomes
15 - 2 + 2 = ??
Then
13 + 2 = 15
Therefore, 15 − 1 × 2 + 4 ÷ 2 = 15.
If you loved solving this math problem, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, check out another interesting visual illusion puzzle challenge below.
