Brain Teaser Puzzle: You Have 11 Seconds To Guess Which Glass Is Filled First

Brain Teaser Puzzle: If you wish to boost your mood and test your intelligence, you’re in the right place. Today, we have a fun yet mind-bending brain teaser for you to solve. This is a popular puzzle that has been perplexing the netizens for a long time. You’ll enjoy solving it even more if you’re a beer lover. So, calm your mind and get ready to put your brain through the blender.

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Which Glass Is Filled First?

Here’s a fun scenario for you. In the above image, there are 7 glasses and a bottle of beer ready to pour into them. However, all the glasses are connected with each other through tubes to allow the beer to flow.

You have 11 seconds to figure out which glass gets filled first. This is a brain teaser to test your basic intelligence and common sense. You’ll also need to have a good understanding of elementary physics. But above all, you need to be able to use your brain to the fullest.

The constant stimulation and social media have dulled our minds and impoverished our thinking. Not many people are able to think rationally nowadays. Hopefully, you’re not one of them, or maybe you are.

It’s time to test your mind.

Your 11 seconds start now!

Observe the picture carefully and use your mind. Don’t get tempted by the beer.

Brain Teaser Puzzle Solution

The answer to this fun brain teaser puzzle is here. Hopefully, you also guessed the correct answer within 11 seconds. Let’s tally, shall we?

Glass Number 6 will get filled first.

As you can see, there are two pipes connected with glass 1, one at a lower level and the other a bit higher.

The lower pipe will transport the beer to glass 3, where the lower pipe is blocked.

The higher pipe leads to glass 6, which will get filled first.

Did you like this brain teaser puzzle? We’re sure you had a jolly good time solving it. Check out more brain teasers below.

