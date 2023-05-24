Brain Teaser Puzzle: Only High-IQ People Can Change The Order of the Cups in 7 Seconds By Moving Only 1 Cup

Brain Teaser Puzzle: If you’re looking for a mental power test to stimulate your brain and also have some fun, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we bring you a brain teaser puzzle that’s bound to melt every corner of your brain. So, get ready to test your cognition, IQ level, and observation skills with this puzzle.

Your brain is a marvellous organ. It commands every part of your body and governs basic functions like thinking, seeing, understanding, speech etc. However, it requires regular stimulation, like the body requires regular food. In this day and age, excessive screen time and digital media have dulled the mind. To get back your senses, you must take a break and solve puzzles, brain teasers, and riddles that work the mind. Today, we have one such brain teaser puzzle that’s sure to leave you scratching your head.

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Move 1 Cup to Change the Order of the Cups

Image Credit: Brightside

In the above picture, you can see a collection of cups. Some are empty some are filled. However, they're arranged in a certain order. One after the other cup is filled. The challenge in front of you is to arrange them in such an order that all the filled cups are side by side.

Understood? Let’s begin now.

Remember you only have 7 seconds to come up with a solution.

And you have to MOVE only 1 cup.

Brain Teaser Puzzle Solution

So, did you come up with a solution to this cups brain teaser puzzle? Don’t worry if you didn’t. It may be viral on the internet but is not easily solved by anyone. Only high-IQ people can crack this puzzle on the first attempt. Most people are left scratching their heads. The correct answer is below:

You have to move the first cup from the left and empty it into the cup in the middle. Then place it towards the right-end corner. That’s it! You can also repeat the exact same process from the right side.

So, did you have fun solving this unique brain teaser puzzle? Hopefully, you got an idea of where your intelligence level stands. Do tell us if you liked this brain teaser in the comments.