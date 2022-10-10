Brain Teaser Puzzles: Spot 7 Differences in two images within 17 seconds. Can You?

Brain Teasers Puzzles: Brain teasers are good for our brains as it provides the much-needed exercise that our brain needs in order to function at its optimum capacity.

It is a form of mental exercise in which you need to use your observation skills and awareness of the environment around you to solve the puzzle.

What is great about these puzzles is that you can solve them yourself and also share them with others and see how they perform.

The best way to solve the brain teaser is to look at the two images that are given and carefully observe the differences that come to your attention, note down the changes and repeat the observation till you are convinced that there is no more difference between the two images.

Some brain teasers will be easy to solve while others will be medium to high difficulty. But, the thrill of solving attracts the netizens.

Ready for a quick brain teaser challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Brain Teaser - Find 7 Differences in 17 Seconds

Take a look at the two images below.

Source: Gergely Dudás - Dudolf

In this image, you can see that it is a park scene and an ice cream hut is spread across the park, you can see a variety of animals like bears, rabbits, crows, penguins, pandas, hedgehogs and a tortoise present in the image.

All of them are enjoying their day by playing different games like rugby, football, basketball etc. Also, you can see them relishing the ice cream, some excited animals can be seen eating more than one ice cream.

Brain Teaser Puzzle with Answer

There are certain differences between the two images, to be precise there are 7 differences and you need to find all 7 differences in 17 seconds.

Observe the image carefully and note down all the important differences.

We will be listing all the differences at the end of the story, but you need to find the differences by yourself first.

If you manage to find 4-5 differences then it will be a great start, those managing to find all have truly extraordinary observation skills.

So how many did you spot till now?

There are some differences which are immediately noticeable while some are very subtle and need excellent observation skills from your end.

Time’s up.

Let’s look at the differences

There is a missing F in the differences spelling on the left picture.

There is a missing hyphen in the ice cream on the left side image.

The rabbit on the top left is looking in a different direction on the left side image.

The pattern of the cover of the ice cream stall changes, it is pink and white on the right while on the left it is white and pink.

The rabbit on the bottom left of the screen has an extra scoop of ice cream.

The rabbit near the blue mat has got ice cream on the left-sided image.

The brown bear on the top right of the image has one less scoop of ice cream.

That’s all.

Hope you enjoyed this one.

Try out a similar one where you need to find 6 differences in 15 seconds

