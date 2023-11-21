You are an incredible observer if you can spot the flower hidden in the living room within 7 seconds.

Brain teasers are a tried-and-true approach to improving your mood and giving your brain a much-needed breather. When practised on a regular basis, these puzzles have been shown to enhance lateral thinking and problem-solving skills. As an added bonus, brain teaser puzzles are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have an enjoyable experience while simultaneously exercising your mind?
We hope so because we've put together a visual brain teaser for you that will test your ability to synchronise your senses and your brain. The answer to this brain teaser is at the bottom of this post. But don't leap to conclusions just yet. We will begin when you are ready. Shall we?
Spot the flower in 7 seconds
Let’s take a closer look at the brain teaser puzzle we have prepared for you today:
Source: Bright Side
In the image above, you can see a tidy living room. You can see a table at the centre of the picture with two chairs. There is a bowl of fruit kept on the table. There are bananas, grapes, apples, and pears in the bowl. You can also see a bookshelf behind the table and beside it is a refrigerator. On the left side, there is a mirror and a cabinet where a potted plant and lamp are kept. There is something else hidden in this picture that can only be spotted by incredible observers.
Upon closer inspection, we found a flower hidden in this brain puzzle and now you have to spot it. The time limit set for this puzzle is 7 seconds. Will you succeed in finding the flower or will you fail? Let’s find out. Your time starts now. All the best, guys.
We have provided the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it only after you have run out of time.
Brain Teaser Solution
In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the flower in the living room in 7 seconds:
Source: Bright Side
