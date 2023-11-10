Only visually talented people can find the rich man’s hidden brother in 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image. They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin? Are you up for a challenge? Find the Arab man’s horse in the desert in 6 seconds.

Find the rich man’s brother in 6 seconds Look at the picture puzzle we have selected for you today:

Source: Pinterest The above image shows the inside view of a house. You can see a rich man standing inside his house with his hands in his pockets. The man is looking for his brother who is hiding from him. Now, as you already know you have to find the rich man’s brother in just 6 seconds. The rich man’s hidden brother is right near him and you will be able to spot him with ease. You know the drill. Grab your phone and/or watch, set a timer to 6 seconds, and get started. This brain teaser puzzle’s answer is given at the end of the article.