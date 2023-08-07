Only the smartest can spot the mistake in the ice sledging picture within 7 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles that need careful and analytical thinking to solve. They frequently need lateral thinking, which implies that you must think out of the box and unconventionally in order to solve the puzzle. These brain puzzles are challenging and interesting to complete, and they will help you improve your problem-solving skills and creativity.

There are several brainteaser puzzles available on the internet. Others require your capacity to observe, while others require you to use your analytical and critical thinking abilities. While some are straightforward, others might be challenging. We have got a simple one for you today. Are you prepared? Let's get started right now.

Spot the mistake in 7 seconds

Take a good look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a view of a snowy mountain. You can see four people wearing snowy attires and sledging in the snow. Now at first glance, the image may look normal, however, upon closer inspection, you will realize that there is one big mistake in this brain teaser puzzle. As you already know it is your task to spot the mistake in the picture within the timeframe. You have 7 seconds to solve this brain puzzle. So, grab your phone, set the timer, and get started on solving the puzzle. All the best, guys.

We have provided the solution to this brain riddle at the end of the article. Scroll down to see the solution when you have run out of your 7 seconds.

Brain Teaser Solution

You had to spot the mistake in the ice sledging picture within 7 seconds in this brain teaser puzzle. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser picture puzzle. Research says that solving brain teaser puzzles daily helps you become smarter. Here are some for you:

