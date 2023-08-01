You are a high IQ genius if you can find the time traveller in the early man picture within 4 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles are a fun way to challenge your mind and test your lateral thinking skills. They can either be simple or complex, but they all have one thing in common: they require you to think outside the box in order to be solved. So, we have prepared a fun and challenging brain puzzle for you to get your brain juices flowing. Are you ready to challenge your brain and have fun along the way? Let’s get started.

Find the time traveller in 4 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: gpuzzles.com

The image above is from the early ages when the planet was inhabited by early men. These people wore the fur of animals, ignited fire using the friction of rocks, drew on rocks and caves and were heavily reliant on animals for food and outerwear. Now, in the above image, you can see six early men carrying out their daily chores. Out of six early men, one is from the future. Now it is your job to spot the time traveller hidden in this brain teaser picture puzzle. The time limit set for this brain puzzle is 4 seconds. So, set the timer and begin. Your time starts now. All the best.

Do not worry if you fail to spot the time traveller in the given time. We have provided the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down to see the solution if you fail to find the time traveller.

Brain Teaser Solution

The time traveller is carrying a flashlight in his hand. Take a look for yourself:

Source: gpuzzles.com

