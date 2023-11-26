Genius IQ Test: Find the value of bag, notebook, and pencil in 9 seconds!

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

Are you someone who excels at solving tricky challenges?

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Find the Value of Notebook, Bag and Pencil in 9 Seconds

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a tricky picture puzzle in which a notebook, bag and pencil.

The challenge for the readers is to find the value of notebook, bag and pencil in 9 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your analytical and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you found the value of notebook, bag and pencil?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who were able to determine the value of notebook, bag and pencil.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Also read:

People with most extraordinary vision can spot the different panda in 6 seconds!

Find the Value of Notebook, Bag and Pencil in 9 Seconds: Solution

The value of notebook, bag and pencil are as follows:

In the picture

2 Bags = 20

Therefore one bag = 10

Now,

Bag + Notebook = 15

Notebook = 15-10

= 5

And,

Notebook - Pencil = 3

Pencil = 5 - 3

= 2

Therefore,

Notebook = 5

Bag = 10

Pencil = 2

So, the final equation can be solved as

Bag - Pencil × Notebook

= 10 - (2 × 5)

= 10 - 10

= 0

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:

Recommended Reading

Only highly attentive eyes can spot the mistake in the picture in 9 seconds!

Genius IQ Test: Find the value of the circles in 7 seconds!