Brain Teasers: A bundle of fun is here! Try these exciting brain teasers!

The present-day era runs after getting the perfect body shape and looking the best. While taking care of your body is extremely crucial to show some extra love to oneself, many of us ignore the importance of taking care of the mind. Taking time out, meditating, and doing what you like are some of the many ways one can take care of the mind. While meditating and relaxing are important acts to control stress, doing something fun not only recharges your mind but also helps you come out of the creative blocks. That is when you need to open your hair and enjoy life a bit more than usual at times.

Wondering how we may help you do so? We present to you a set of exciting brain teasers that you will surely enjoy. Here are the brain teasers. Enjoy!

BRAIN TEASERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 2:



Which word in the English language becomes shorter the moment you add two letters to it?

Brain Teaser 3:

You have to give me to someone in order to keep me. What am I?

Here are the answers you may need!

Brain Teaser 1:

Answer to the brain teaser 1:

Pencil

Brain Teaser 2:

Answer to the brain teaser 2:

Short

Brain Teaser 3:

Answer to the brain teaser 3:

Word