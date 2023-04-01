Brain teasers: Brain teasers can really be fun at times. Try these exciting brain teasers.

Aren't you missing the days when newspapers and magazines had an exciting section of brain riddles and you and your friends solved them together? While technology has taken over most of the things we enjoyed earlier, the fun of brain teasers is still alive. Yes, we are here to bring yet another set of brain teasers and give you a nostalgic feel.

Try these exciting brain teasers with friends and family!

BRAIN TEASERS!

Looking for the answers?

Here you go!

Brain Teaser 1:

I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?

Answer 1:

Teapot

Brain Teaser 2:

What is next in the sequence? F, S, S, M, T, W

Answer 2:

T (for Thursday; the sequence comprises initials of the days of the week starting from Friday).

Brain Teaser 3:

I am something really special. I need air, but I do not have any lungs. I can't drink water or I will dry. Moreover, I grow, but I am not alive. Who am I?

Answer 3:

Fire