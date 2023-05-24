Brain teasers: Feeling bored? Try these fun brain teasers.
Sometimes fun is the missing element of our life.
That is why we bring to you some exciting brain teasers. Try them today.
BRAIN TEASER 1:
Good quality facewash and hair wash can create a hole in your pockets. Which wash comes for free?
Answer 1: Brainwash!
Brain Teaser 2:
It is 3 AM at night and you are sleeping peacefully. Suddenly, you hear the fire alarm ring loudly. There are 3 rooms in your house and the kitchen adjacent to your bedroom has caught fire. What would you open first- the window, the chimney, the kitchen, or the roof window?
Answer 2: Your eyes!
Brain Teaser 3:
Who is taller: Husband Tall, Wife. Tall, or their tiny tot?
Answer 3: The tiny tot. Well, he is a little taller.
Weren’t these brain teasers interesting? We are sure you liked these!