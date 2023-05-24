Brain teasers: Feeling bored? Try these fun brain teasers.

These fun brain teasers are a must-try. Can you solve them? Let's find out.
Brain teasers for you!
Brain teasers for you!

Sometimes fun is the missing element of our life. 

That is why we bring to you some exciting brain teasers. Try them today.

 

BRAIN TEASER 1:

 

Good quality facewash and hair wash can create a hole in your pockets. Which wash comes for free? 

 

BRAIN TEASER 2:

It is 3 AM at night and you are sleeping peacefully. Suddenly, you hear the fire alarm ring loudly. There are 3 rooms in your house and the kitchen adjacent to your bedroom has caught fire. What would you open first- the window, the chimney, the kitchen, or the roof window?

 BRAIN TEASER 3:

 

Who is taller: Husband Taller, Wife. Taller, or their tiny tot?

BRAIN TEASER 1:

 

Good quality facewash and hair wash can create a hole in your pockets. Which wash comes for free? 

Answer 1: Brainwash!

Brain Teaser 2:

It is 3 AM at night and you are sleeping peacefully. Suddenly, you hear the fire alarm ring loudly. There are 3 rooms in your house and the kitchen adjacent to your bedroom has caught fire. What would you open first- the window, the chimney, the kitchen, or the roof window?

Answer 2: Your eyes!

Brain Teaser 3:

Who is taller: Husband Tall, Wife. Tall, or their tiny tot?

Answer 3: The tiny tot. Well, he is a little taller.

Weren’t these brain teasers interesting? We are sure you liked these!

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next