Brain Teasers: Many will like these fun brain teasers. Try them today

The last time you had fun may have been long ago. That is why, we bring to you a set of fun brain teasers. Try them today.

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you are in school, and while the teachers are out for lunch, you have managed to enter the science labs. There, you find a microscope. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Wasn't this enough to bring back the school days' nostalgia?

Brain Teaser 2:

Imagine again that you are back in school. A new teacher has come to class to teach you science from now onwards. While the teacher is all sweet and polite, you find something strange. The teacher is wearing sunglasses in the class. Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Yet another brain teaser enough to take you back memory lane.

Brain Teaser 3:

Were you good at the English language back in school? Let's test that. Guess this interesting word. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Wondering if we will present the answers or not? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Scroll down for the answers you may be seeking.

Answers!

Brain Teaser 1:

