Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are everything you need today!

Brain teasers are an exciting source of fun. Sometimes, all you need are some exciting brain teasers and a cup of coffee.

Brain Teaser 1:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Brain Teaser 2:



In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 3:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

Ice

Answer 2:

Pencil

Answer 3:

Post office