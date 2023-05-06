Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun. Try them today.

while we try to come up with content pieces that not only inform you but also entertain you every now and then, today we have what we call "Brain Teasers". Brain teasers are nothing but puzzles and brain riddles that tease the brain a bit hard. Don't worry, we have also listed the answers in the end.

Brain teasers are fun. Try these brain teasers.

Here are the answers you may be looking for!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Answer 1:

Ice

Brain Teaser 2:

In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Answer 2:

Pencil

Brain Teaser 3:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

Answer 3:

Post office