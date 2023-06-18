Brain Teasers: Twist and tease your brain hard with these fun brain teasers!

Every now and then we present to you something fun to add some spice to your everyday routine. Today, after working for hours and hours, we have handpicked a couple of brain teasers that are a bit challenging yet super fun. Try these fun brain teasers and you will see how these exciting, brain-teasing brain puzzles can bring a wide grin on your face.

Yes, you read it right. Without wasting any further time, let's jump straight to these fun-filled brain teasers.

Brain teasers for you

Put on your thinking caps and start with the first one:

Now that you have solved the brain teasers, here are the answers you may be waiting for:

Brain Teaser 1:

In a column of girls in a beauty pageant, Emma is 35th from the end and 3rd from the start. How many girls are there in the beauty pageant?

Answer:

37

Brain Teaser 2:

John buys a beautiful clock but is super curious to know one thing. When asked, he said, how many times a day would the hour hand of the clock and the minute hand of the clock coincide?

Answer:

22 times

Brain Teaser 3:

Maria’s birthday falls on January 25. In the year 1994, her birthday fell on a Wednesday. In such a case, on what day of the week did her birthday fall in the year 2002?

Answer:

Saturday

Brain Teaser 4:

Have a look at the following order:

SENEMNMDREPES

Now, if we write the letters in the reverse order, the 6th letter to the right of the 4th letter from the left is going to be?

HERE ARE THE OPTION:

P E R D

Answer:

E

Brain Teaser 5:

At a party, John mischievously introduced a woman by saying that “This beautiful lady is the daughter of the lady who is actually the mom of the husband of my mom”. Who is the woman John introduced to John?

HERE ARE THE OPTION:

Granddaughter Aunt Sister Daughter

Answer:

Aunt

Well, we can see a wide grin on your face. In case you were able to solve all of these, you must know that you have a really sharp mind. Oh, even if you couldn’t get all of these correct, no worries. Attempting to try challenging brain puzzles is an incredible achievement on its own, and you must celebrate it. Good job, dear readers!

Order your favorite snack and share the snacks and these fun brain teasers with your best pal.

