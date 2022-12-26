Chalapathi Rao Biography: Early Life, Family, Career, and Other Details

On December 25, Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passed away at his residence at the age of 78 due to a heart attack. According to the late actor Rao's family, the Tollywood legend passed away on Saturday night.

Rao acted in over 600 films including Yamagola, Yugapurushudu, Justice Chaudhary, Bobbili Puli, Ninne Pelladatha, and Allari which are extremely popular.

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana Chief Minister Conveyed his condolences while producer D Suresh who visited the bereaved family said.

"It is very sad that so many of our people are going away,"

Rao's son Ravi Babu who's also a director and producer expressed his grief with a heavy heart.

Chief Minister Rao said that the passing away of Chalapathi Rao, who worked with three generations of actors as an actor and producer, is a significant loss to the film industry.



Chalapathi Rao Biography

Name Chalapathi Rao Other Names Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao Date Of Birth 8 May 1944 Age 78 years Place Of Birth Burripalem, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh Daughters Sridevi, Malini Dev Son Ravi Babu Wife Indumati Father Maniyya Mother Vijayamma Hobby Music, Reading

Chalapathi Rao: Early Life and Family

Born on 8th May 1994, Chalapathi Rao, or Tammareddy Chalapathy Rao in full, lived in Balliparru in Pamarru Mandal of Krishna District.

Son of Manniya and Viyyamma, Rao was the husband of Indumati and had three children.

His son Ravi Babu is a well-known actor and director in Tollywood.

Both his daughters are settled in America.

Rao's wife, Indumati passed away in a tragic accident in Chennai when her saree caught fire as she was preparing to fetch fresh water in the morning. After three days in the hospital, Indumati was no more and Chalapati did not marry again.

Chalapathi Rao: Career

Chalapathi Rao has acted in more than 1200 films. He has been a part of cinema for five and a half decades.

The Tollywood actor entered the film industry at the age of 22.

In 1966 he did his first movie Gudachari 116.

In 1967, the actor played a role in Sakshi.

After waiting for opportunities for 2 years he worked in Buddhimanthudu in 1969.

The late actor was recognized for his unique style and talent in villain roles.

Rao as a producer worked on seven films in total which included, Kaliyuga Krishna, Kadapareddamma Jagannatakam, Pellante Nureya Panta, President's son in law, Midnight Murders, and Bloody Night.

Chalapathi Rao: Passing away