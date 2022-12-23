Kaikala Satyanarayana Biography: Early Life, Achievements, Career And Other Details

Former parliamentarian and Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on the 23rd of December 2022.

The late actor and leader was going through an illness, his family members stated. The family members also added that the final rites of Satyanarayana will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Satyanarayana acted in over 750 films in his six-decade-long career in films. His last work was seen in the 2009 film ‘Arundhati’.







Kaikala Satyanarayana Biography:

Born 25 July 1935 Kavutaram, Krishna district, Madras Presidency, British India (now Andhra Pradesh, India) Died 23 December 2022 (aged 87) Nationality Indian Other names Navarasa Natanaa Sarvabhouma Years active 1959–2022 Spouse Nageswaramma ​(m. 1960)​ Children 4 Parent Kaikala Laxminarayana (Father) Awards Nandi Award for Best Feature Film







Early life and Personal life

Born on 25 July 1935, Kaikala Satyanarayana was the son of Kaikala Laxmi Narayana.

He was born in Kavutaram village in Krishna district.

Satyanarayan completed his primary education in Gudlavalleru and intermediate education in Vijayawada, Satyanarayana graduated from Gudivada College.

On 10 April 1960, Kaikala married Nageswaramma.

The couple has two daughters and two sons.

Career

In 1959, Kaikala was first noticed by D. L. Narayana, who then offered him a role in his first film Sipayi Koothuru directed by Changayya.

Though the movie did not do as well as expected at the box office, the late actor was noticed for his likeness to N.T. Rama Rao.

According to them, he was a prospective candidate to play dupe to NTR and Satyanarayana aptly fitted that role.

He later went on to play dupe to NTR in several movies and was offered a role in his film Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani in 1960. The film was directed by S. D. where he played the role of a prince.

He was then cast by B. Vittalacharya cast in a negative role in Kanaka Durga Pooja Mahima. The late actor fit the role perfectly.

After that Satyanarayana established himself in villain roles and established Rama Films production house and made films such as Kodama Simham (1990), Bangaru Kutumbam (1994), and Muddula Mogudu (1997).

The actor transitioned to politics with TDP winning Lok Sabha elections from the Machilipatnam constituency.

He served as the jury member for South Region II at the 59th National Film Awards in the year 2012

Awards

The late actor received several Filmfare Awards Kaikala Satyanarayana received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Nandi Awards

He received the best Feature Film award Bangaru Kutumbam in 1994.

In 2011 he received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

Other honors include:

NTR Vignan Trust Award

Natasekhara, given by Non-Government Organization (NGO) in Anantapur and Gudivada Municipal Civic Center

Kalaprapurna, given by Kavali Cultural Association

The Telugu actor was facing breathing problems since November 1. Still hospitalized before passing away the actor, director and pacifist made his home in the hearts of many.

Netizens expressed their grief for the late actor, including the Prime Minister.

Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2022