Kaikala Satyanarayana Biography: Early Life, Achievements, Career And Other Details

Veteran Tollywood actor and ex-MP Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87, on December 23rd, 2022
Veteran Tollywood actor and ex-MP Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87, on December 23rd, 2022.
Veteran Tollywood actor and ex-MP Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87, on December 23rd, 2022.

Former parliamentarian and Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on the 23rd of December 2022. 

 

The late actor and leader was going through an illness, his family members stated. The family members also added that the final rites of Satyanarayana will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Satyanarayana acted in over 750 films in his six-decade-long career in films. His last work was seen in the 2009 film ‘Arundhati’.



Kaikala Satyanarayana Biography:

Born

25 July 1935

Kavutaram, Krishna district, Madras Presidency, British India (now Andhra Pradesh, India)

Died

23 December 2022 (aged 87)

Nationality

Indian

Other names

Navarasa Natanaa Sarvabhouma

Years active

1959–2022

Spouse

Nageswaramma ​(m. 1960)​

Children

4

Parent

Kaikala Laxminarayana (Father)

Awards

Nandi Award for Best Feature Film



Early life and Personal life

  • Born on 25 July 1935, Kaikala Satyanarayana was the son of Kaikala Laxmi Narayana. 
  • He was born in  Kavutaram village in Krishna district. 
  • Satyanarayan completed his primary education in Gudlavalleru and intermediate education in Vijayawada, Satyanarayana graduated from Gudivada College.
  • On 10 April 1960, Kaikala married Nageswaramma. 
  • The couple has two daughters and two sons.

 

Career

  • In 1959, Kaikala was first noticed by D. L. Narayana, who then offered him a role in his first film Sipayi Koothuru directed by Changayya.
  • Though the movie did not do as well as expected at the box office, the late actor was noticed for his likeness to N.T. Rama Rao. 
  • According to them, he was a prospective candidate to play dupe to NTR and Satyanarayana aptly fitted that role.
  •  He later went on to play dupe to NTR in several movies and was offered a role in his film Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani in 1960. The film was directed by S. D.  where he played the role of a prince.
  • He was then cast by B. Vittalacharya cast in a negative role in Kanaka Durga Pooja Mahima. The late actor fit the role perfectly. 
  • After that Satyanarayana established himself in villain roles and established Rama Films production house and made films such as Kodama Simham (1990), Bangaru Kutumbam (1994), and Muddula Mogudu (1997). 
  • The actor transitioned to politics with TDP winning Lok Sabha elections from the Machilipatnam constituency.
  • He served as the jury member for South Region II at the 59th National Film Awards in the year 2012

 

Awards

The late actor received several Filmfare Awards Kaikala Satyanarayana received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Nandi Awards

  • He received the best Feature Film award Bangaru Kutumbam in 1994.
  • In 2011 he received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

Other honors include: 

  • NTR Vignan Trust Award
  • Natasekhara, given by Non-Government Organization (NGO) in Anantapur and Gudivada Municipal Civic Center
  • Kalaprapurna, given by Kavali Cultural Association

 

The Telugu actor was facing breathing problems since November 1. Still hospitalized before passing away the actor, director and pacifist made his home in the hearts of many.

Netizens expressed their grief for the late actor, including the Prime Minister.

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next