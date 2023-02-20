What is ChatGPT is at Capacity Right Now Error: Meaning, How to Fix It?

The sensational AI powered ChatGPT has been becoming quite frustrating to a large number of potential users due to a message that is being displayed on the website. The message “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” is often displayed during the peak hours. If you have tried using the ChatGPT on chat.openai.com, then there is a chance that you may have come across a message that displays “ChatGPT is at capacity right now”. This often results in chaos among the users. In simple terms, this error means that the server is too busy to process your request at the moment. Other than this, people also get an error as 1020 displayed on their screens. Let us discuss about this error in great detail on this page and ways to resolve it.

What is ChatGPT is at capacity right now error - Meaning

OpenAT hosts ChatGPT. Whenever a message such as “Chat GPT is at capacity right now” is displayed on chat.openai.com, it basically means that the number of visitors at that point of time is very high, which is beyond the website’s capacity to accommodate. In simple term, it means that the website’s resources are temporarily denying your request due to the high amount of traffic that their servers are receiving.

What is error 1020 in ChatGPT?

People also come across as ‘error 1020’ on chat.openai.com when using ChatGPT. Error 1020 means that your request to access the ChatGPT website has been denied by Cloudflare, thereby, preventing you from viewing the contents of the webpage. The error is followed by a detailed message as follows:

Error code 1020

You do not have access to chat.openai.com.

The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site.

How to fix the ChatGPT is at capacity right now error?

When ChatGPT is at capacity, then there is nothing you can do other than being patient and trying your luck. However, here are some tips that may be useful to increase your chances of accessing ChatGPT.

Refresh the page as it triggers a fresh request for the page from the browser to the server.

Login to your ChatGPT account again

Use a VPN: Access OpenAI chatGPT from your android or iOS browser. Using it from your mobile phone helps you to set up a virtual private network or VPN and hide your location.

Use ChatGPT in Incognito

Try a second OpenAI account

Clear your browser’s cache

Avoid using ChatGPT during peak hours to avoid getting a message as “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error message. A large number of people use it at the same time which creates huge capacity on the server.

Subscribe to ChatGPT premium as in case of full capacity, the people who pay are able to access the service before than the ones who use it for free.

Check the ChatGPT server status

Use a ChatGPT alternative . While the servers are being restored, you can use other alternatives of Chat GPT that are available such as Replika, YouChat, Character AI, etc.

Click on the get notified when we’re back option. In this way, you will receive an update on your mail when the service comes back online.

ChatGPT Peak Hours

There is a probability that the exact ChatGPT peak hours vary depending on the time zone. Generally, the highest usage of ChatGPT is during the afternoon hours, i.e. between 1 PM to 4 PM. Also, the traffic is found to be reduced during weekends.

Furthermore, Europe and US are found to have the maximum users of ChatGPT, hence, there is a huge chance of accessing the site during the European or US sleep hour time.

Why is ChatGPT always at capacity?

The immense popularity of ChatGPT has been continuing to rise. Its impact has been highly positive from people across the globe from all professionals. People tend to use this service as it helps them get their job done in just a few seconds, thereby, helping them save time for other types of work activities.

So when a large number of people will login simultaneously, then it is likely that the ChatGPT will be at capacity. Hence, it is advisable to use it during off peak hours.